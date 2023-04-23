Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 arrested for attempting to steal diesel

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago | Views
Three Zimbabweans and one South African aged between 30 and 36 years were arrested in the Moabvelden mine in Delmas on Saturday night while attempting to steal gallons of diesel at the mine in the Mpumalanga province.

A police spokesperson from Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala confirmed the incident today.

He said the four were busted at around 8 pm.

"According to information, four light delivery vehicles entered the mine and found a hiding place between stockpiles," said Brig Mohlahla.

"Upon receiving information, the assistant contractor standby manager, supervisor of Vlanggatfotein mine, and the reaction unit proceeded to the scene.

"On arrival, four vehicles resembling the mine mechanical vehicles with their loading bins converted to tanks were found".

He said the four vehicles, two white Isuzu trucks, one white Ford Ranger, and one white Toyota Hilux pickup all fitted with Gauteng registration plates were found with the four suspects.

The official said the suspects were arrested for attempted theft of diesel after failing to provide a reasonable reason for their entry into the mine premises.

All vehicles were seized for further investigation and the Department of Home Affairs will also investigate the legality of the Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa.


Source - The Herald
More on: #Arrested, #Steal, #Diesel

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa building a concrete border wall between SA and Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

Liberian national rapes Zimbabwean student in India

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Mnangagwa hosts regional heads of states in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa warns disloyal Zanu-PF MPs

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Mnangagwa challenger employing delaying tactics, says Court

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

Polad member challenges 2023 poll fees

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Foreign lawyers throw weight behind Mahere

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

All Zimbabweans must enjoy the fruits of independence

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Junior teachers out-earn their bosses

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Speed freaks turn Zimbabwe highways into racecourses

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate rallies civil servants to vote for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

'Violent foreign vendors have invaded city of Bulawayo'

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chamisa's CCC content with candidate selection process

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Gold panners wreak havoc in Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zacc quashes 'catch and release' allegations

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

NetOne upgrades Victoria Falls network

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga says Zanu-PF is burying opposition-led councils

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa's escort team killed in road accident

3 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Zanu PF is rigging 2023 and CCC is participating out of greed; it's insane. Even the mentally challenged must know this

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Good news is we have a digital currency but allow us to trade our minerals

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe Eelections Commission must explain this?

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Dembare bites the dust

16 hrs ago | 812 Views

Armed robbers in US$27 000, R66 300 Mukuru heist

17 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Robbers steal guns in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Zimbabwe govt institutes mining sector audit

17 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mnangagwa expands empire in Kwekwe

17 hrs ago | 2400 Views

Uebert Angel holed up in Dubai

17 hrs ago | 4142 Views

CIO bosses dismiss Uebert Angel claims on their role in Gold Mafia

17 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Mnangagwa's Ambassador-at-large on a property-buying spree

17 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Even if Mnangagwa gave me a house today, I will never vote for him as long as Zimbabweans suffering!

23 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1368 Views

Even colonialism opened up investment - what Zimbabweans want are improved livelihoods!

23 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 256 Views

Zimbabwean mother and baby daughter murdered in Thabong

23 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 1111 Views

Chamuka advocates for independence for all parties

23 Apr 2023 at 08:02hrs | 346 Views

Zimbabwe on charm offensive UK investment drive

23 Apr 2023 at 08:01hrs | 455 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency hits new low

23 Apr 2023 at 08:00hrs | 1111 Views

Buyanga's woes mount

23 Apr 2023 at 08:00hrs | 2899 Views

Man kills cheating wife on Independence Day

23 Apr 2023 at 07:59hrs | 1141 Views

Teen girl accidentally kills man with brick

23 Apr 2023 at 07:56hrs | 503 Views

'Zanu-PF govt neglecting Matebeleland South schools'

23 Apr 2023 at 07:54hrs | 232 Views

'Fake promises might cost Zanu-PF'

23 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 245 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals makes history with hip surgeries

23 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 231 Views

Govt's broken promises over Chilonga Bridge irk community

23 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 140 Views

Council divided over Go Beer revival

23 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 166 Views

Chamisa vows to stop Mnangagwa

23 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 702 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec in 'secret' voter registration?

23 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 364 Views

Charumbira in fix over sex assault storm

23 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 712 Views

Mnangagwa's spooks in massive resignations

23 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2162 Views

Harare man breaches Mnangagwa security

23 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 701 Views

Zanu-PF must refrain from dirty poll tactics

23 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 86 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days