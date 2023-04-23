4 arrested for attempting to steal diesel

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three Zimbabweans and one South African aged between 30 and 36 years were arrested in the Moabvelden mine in Delmas on Saturday night while attempting to steal gallons of diesel at the mine in the Mpumalanga province.A police spokesperson from Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala confirmed the incident today.He said the four were busted at around 8 pm."According to information, four light delivery vehicles entered the mine and found a hiding place between stockpiles," said Brig Mohlahla."Upon receiving information, the assistant contractor standby manager, supervisor of Vlanggatfotein mine, and the reaction unit proceeded to the scene."On arrival, four vehicles resembling the mine mechanical vehicles with their loading bins converted to tanks were found".He said the four vehicles, two white Isuzu trucks, one white Ford Ranger, and one white Toyota Hilux pickup all fitted with Gauteng registration plates were found with the four suspects.The official said the suspects were arrested for attempted theft of diesel after failing to provide a reasonable reason for their entry into the mine premises.All vehicles were seized for further investigation and the Department of Home Affairs will also investigate the legality of the Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa.