Messi dragged to court for unlawful entry

by Simbarashe Sithole
29 mins ago | Views
Njerama Boys Band boss Paradzai Messi was dragged to Concession Magistrates Court on Monday, April 24, 2023, on charges of unlawful entry.

Messi was accused of unlawfully entering Never Sabawu's (40) tuckshop in Glendale at around 3:00 a.m. on April 19, 2023. He appeared before Resident Magistrate Charity Mawunga.

The case was, however, withdrawn before plea.

According to state papers, Messi was drunk when he allegedly entered Sabawu's tuckshop. He was found an hour later by Sabawu's security guard, Rikens Kamhayi, who was carrying out perimeter checks.

Kamhayi arrested Messi and informed his boss, who then surrendered him to the police.

Messi was represented by lawyer Tapuwa Mavhiringidze, who told the court that his client was remorseful and had since apologised to Sabawu.

Mavhiringidze also told the court that Messi was a first-time offender and that he was willing to pay for the damage he caused to Sabawu's tuckshop.

In light of these factors, Magistrate Mawunga withdrew the charges against Messi.

Messi was released from custody and is now free to go.


Source - Byo24News

