Man killed over maize plants, onions and sugarcane

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 79-year-old man was killed in Mvurwi on Friday after he was accused of uprooting some maize plants, onions and sugarcane from the assailant's garden.Police have since arrested Francisca Mutombwa (30) in connection with the murder case.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest."Police in Mvurwi have arrested Francisca Mutombwa aged 30 in connection with a case of murder in which the victim Amos Marowa aged 79 died after being struck with an unknown object on the head and arm on April 21, 2023 at Holland Farm."The victim had uprooted some maize plants, onions and sugarcane in the suspect's garden," he said.The incident comes after police in Harare arrested Leanda Mupfumira (18) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on April 20 at a service station in Kuwadzana 2.The suspect allegedly picked a half brick intending to throw it at one of her two boyfriends she was fighting with.The brick hit a bystander, Tawanda Nigel Ziumbe (23) resulting in him falling into a drain and becoming unconscious. The victim died at a local hospital whilst on admission.Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man allegedly fatally assaulted his wife after accusing her of cheating on him with her ex-husband in Mutorashanga on Independence DayThe man, Lameck Tarashira has since been arrested in connection with the murder case which occurred at Maplanka Farm."Police in Mutorashanga have arrested Lameck Tarashira aged 27 in connection with a case of murder in which he attacked to death his wife, Fungai Shereni aged 35, with a log on April 18 at Maplanka Farm, after accusing her of cheating with her ex-husband," Asst Comm Nyathi said.Meanwhile, Police in Murehwa are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Antony Chipanda who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which he allegedly attacked to death his employer, Murambiwa Makuwe (81), with a hoe and log.The suspect allegedly confessed to the victim's daughter that he killed her father because he allegedly tried to sodomise him. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.