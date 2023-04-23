Zanu-PF MP candidate ropes in Moses Chunga and Dexter Blackstock

News / National

by Staff reporter

TALENTED young footballers from Mabvuku and Tafara suburbs are set to benefit from an ambitious scouting project that will involve the legendary Moses Chunga and former English Premier League player Dexter Blackstock.The project is the brainchild of renowned gold buyer Pedzisayi "Scott" Sakupwanya, who has been organising a series of football tournaments in the Mabvuku-Tafara area.Chunga and Blackstock attended a tournament hosted by Zanu-PF aspiring candidate Sakupwanya at New Tafara Grounds on Sunday.Blackstock, who played for Southampton and Nottingham Forest, is in the country and last week hosted a historic International Combine at Alex Sports Club, through his football nursery project Prime Time Academy.And Sakupwanya, who has reportedly expressed interests in acquiring a stake in Castle Lager Premier Soccer League team Yadah Stars, believes Blackstock's links with European football could help unlock opportunities for hundreds of budding footballers from Mabvuku and Tafara.Sakupwanya is also convinced football can be a convenient weapon to fight drug abuse amongst youths."Mabvuku Tafara has been hogging the limelight for the wrong reasons with reports that youths are taking all sorts of drugs."Having observed that, I came up with an idea of hosting football tournaments that will keep these youths occupied and also earn something because as Scott Foundation we pay prizes for winners and all the participants," Sakupwanya said."We are now taking the programme to a higher level as we have engaged my friend Blackstock and the legendary Chunga to help with the scouting of players."I have talked to Chunga and he says he wants to work with us in identifying good footballers from Mabvuka Tafara."Blackstock will then chip in with his links in England and Europe at large."Blackstock fell in love with Zimbabwean talent when he was invited for the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation Under-17 tournament which was held in Bulawayo last year.He identified 16-year-old Prosper Padera of MAJESA Academy and the Marange-born player is now based in England on a football scholarship arranged by Blackstock."People always cry about employment and I am saying football is a big employer."We have former great footballers from Mabvuku like Brenna Msiska who earned both fame and fortune through football," said Sakupwanya.A number of great footballers like the late Joe "Kode" Mugabe, Albert "Dalala" Mabika, Usman Misi, Innocent Mugabe and Cephas Chimedza hail from Mabvuku and Tafara.Red hot Stade Reims midfielder Marshal Munetsi also comes from Mabvuku."It's our duty as Prime Time Academy to afford all good footballers a chance to showcase their talent on bigger stages," said Blackstock."I am glad to be here in Mabvuku at the invitation of Scott (Sakupwanya)."I have always believed that there is great talent from the ghettoes and I am sure we will unearth massive talent from this part of Harare."Sakupwanya revealed that winners of his football tournaments will get US$10,000 "starting from next Sunday."The tournament features teams from various districts in Mabvuku and Tafara."I come from the ghetto and I also want youths from the ghetto to have opportunities."So I am saying beginning next weekend, winners of these tournaments will pocket US$10,000 but the money will go towards establishing income generating projects in their respective districts."This is not just talk, I mean it and it will happen because I have the financial capacity."