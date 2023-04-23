Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP candidate ropes in Moses Chunga and Dexter Blackstock

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
TALENTED young footballers from Mabvuku and Tafara suburbs are set to benefit from an ambitious scouting project that will involve the legendary Moses Chunga and former English Premier League player Dexter Blackstock.

The project is the brainchild of renowned gold buyer Pedzisayi "Scott" Sakupwanya, who has been organising a series of football tournaments in the Mabvuku-Tafara area.

Chunga and Blackstock attended a tournament hosted by Zanu-PF aspiring candidate Sakupwanya at New Tafara Grounds on Sunday.

Blackstock, who played for Southampton and Nottingham Forest, is in the country and last week hosted a historic International Combine at Alex Sports Club, through his football nursery project Prime Time Academy.

And Sakupwanya, who has reportedly expressed interests in acquiring a stake in Castle Lager Premier Soccer League team Yadah Stars, believes Blackstock's links with European football could help unlock opportunities for hundreds of budding footballers from Mabvuku and Tafara.

Sakupwanya is also convinced football can be a convenient weapon to fight drug abuse amongst youths.

"Mabvuku Tafara has been hogging the limelight for the wrong reasons with reports that youths are taking all sorts of drugs.

"Having observed that, I came up with an idea of hosting football tournaments that will keep these youths occupied and also earn something because as Scott Foundation we pay prizes for winners and all the participants," Sakupwanya said.

"We are now taking the programme to a higher level as we have engaged my friend Blackstock and the legendary Chunga to help with the scouting of players.

"I have talked to Chunga and he says he wants to work with us in identifying good footballers from Mabvuka Tafara.

"Blackstock will then chip in with his links in England and Europe at large."

Blackstock fell in love with Zimbabwean talent when he was invited for the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation Under-17 tournament which was held in Bulawayo last year.

He identified 16-year-old Prosper Padera of MAJESA Academy and the Marange-born player is now based in England on a football scholarship arranged by Blackstock.

"People always cry about employment and I am saying football is a big employer.

"We have former great footballers from Mabvuku like Brenna Msiska who earned both fame and fortune through football," said Sakupwanya.

A number of great footballers like the late Joe "Kode" Mugabe, Albert "Dalala" Mabika, Usman Misi, Innocent Mugabe and Cephas Chimedza hail from Mabvuku and Tafara.

Red hot Stade Reims midfielder Marshal Munetsi also comes from Mabvuku.

"It's our duty as Prime Time Academy to afford all good footballers a chance to showcase their talent on bigger stages," said Blackstock.

"I am glad to be here in Mabvuku at the invitation of Scott (Sakupwanya).

"I have always believed that there is great talent from the ghettoes and I am sure we will unearth massive talent from this part of Harare."

Sakupwanya revealed that winners of his football tournaments will get US$10,000 "starting from next Sunday."

The tournament features teams from various districts in Mabvuku and Tafara.

"I come from the ghetto and I also want youths from the ghetto to have opportunities.

"So I am saying beginning next weekend, winners of these tournaments will pocket US$10,000 but the money will go towards establishing income generating projects in their respective districts.

"This is not just talk, I mean it and it will happen because I have the financial capacity."

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Fake booze booms in Zimbabwe

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Bhasikiti cleared of rape

40 secs ago | 0 Views

Mesi dragged to court for unlawful entry

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

4 arrested for attempting to steal diesel

11 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Ramaphosa building a concrete border wall between SA and Mozambique

11 hrs ago | 4469 Views

Liberian national rapes Zimbabwean student in India

12 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Mnangagwa hosts regional heads of states in Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 919 Views

Mnangagwa warns disloyal Zanu-PF MPs

13 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Mnangagwa challenger employing delaying tactics, says Court

13 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Polad member challenges 2023 poll fees

13 hrs ago | 640 Views

Foreign lawyers throw weight behind Mahere

13 hrs ago | 964 Views

All Zimbabweans must enjoy the fruits of independence

13 hrs ago | 158 Views

Junior teachers out-earn their bosses

13 hrs ago | 880 Views

Speed freaks turn Zimbabwe highways into racecourses

13 hrs ago | 635 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate rallies civil servants to vote for Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 341 Views

'Violent foreign vendors have invaded city of Bulawayo'

13 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Chamisa's CCC content with candidate selection process

13 hrs ago | 806 Views

Gold panners wreak havoc in Matebeleland South

13 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zacc quashes 'catch and release' allegations

13 hrs ago | 180 Views

NetOne upgrades Victoria Falls network

13 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga says Zanu-PF is burying opposition-led councils

13 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa's escort team killed in road accident

13 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Zanu PF is rigging 2023 and CCC is participating out of greed; it's insane. Even the mentally challenged must know this

13 hrs ago | 309 Views

Good news is we have a digital currency but allow us to trade our minerals

13 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe Eelections Commission must explain this?

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Dembare bites the dust

23 Apr 2023 at 19:08hrs | 976 Views

Armed robbers in US$27 000, R66 300 Mukuru heist

23 Apr 2023 at 17:52hrs | 1692 Views

Robbers steal guns in Zimbabwe

23 Apr 2023 at 17:51hrs | 1501 Views

Zimbabwe govt institutes mining sector audit

23 Apr 2023 at 17:46hrs | 388 Views

Mnangagwa expands empire in Kwekwe

23 Apr 2023 at 17:45hrs | 2762 Views

Uebert Angel holed up in Dubai

23 Apr 2023 at 17:44hrs | 5011 Views

CIO bosses dismiss Uebert Angel claims on their role in Gold Mafia

23 Apr 2023 at 17:44hrs | 2572 Views

Mnangagwa's Ambassador-at-large on a property-buying spree

23 Apr 2023 at 17:44hrs | 1357 Views

Even if Mnangagwa gave me a house today, I will never vote for him as long as Zimbabweans suffering!

23 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1502 Views

Even colonialism opened up investment - what Zimbabweans want are improved livelihoods!

23 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 292 Views

Zimbabwean mother and baby daughter murdered in Thabong

23 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 1224 Views

Chamuka advocates for independence for all parties

23 Apr 2023 at 08:02hrs | 407 Views

Zimbabwe on charm offensive UK investment drive

23 Apr 2023 at 08:01hrs | 472 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency hits new low

23 Apr 2023 at 08:00hrs | 1379 Views

Buyanga's woes mount

23 Apr 2023 at 08:00hrs | 3448 Views

Man kills cheating wife on Independence Day

23 Apr 2023 at 07:59hrs | 1346 Views

Teen girl accidentally kills man with brick

23 Apr 2023 at 07:56hrs | 577 Views

'Zanu-PF govt neglecting Matebeleland South schools'

23 Apr 2023 at 07:54hrs | 251 Views

'Fake promises might cost Zanu-PF'

23 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 280 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals makes history with hip surgeries

23 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 257 Views

Govt's broken promises over Chilonga Bridge irk community

23 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 189 Views

Council divided over Go Beer revival

23 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 199 Views

Chamisa vows to stop Mnangagwa

23 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 816 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec in 'secret' voter registration?

23 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 402 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days