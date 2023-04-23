Latest News Editor's Choice


Over 100 Zimbabweans evacuated from Sudan

by Staff reporter
Over a hundred Zimbabweans are being evacuated from Sudan, according to the government.

The nationals, which also include 31 embassy employees, their families, and 70 other people, have been transported from Khartoum, the country's capital, to the Port of Sudan, where plans for transportation are in the works.

Livit Mugejo, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that the closure of airports has made it impossible to repatriate individuals who wish to do so.




