Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Construction of 12 large dams accelerated in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Construction of 12 large dams is being accelerated to put at least 350 000 hectares under irrigation by 2025 as the need to boost crop production grows.

The rolling out of dam construction countrywide will boost agricultural production, provide potable water and install mini-hydro power projects as the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa seeks to revolutionise agriculture, especially for smallholder farmers.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka said the development of the dams was part of long term plans to support smallholder irrigation, boost food and agricultural production and harness water for industrial and domestic use.

He emphasized that intensive conservation practice or Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme would mitigate climate change at small holder level.

"We have reviewed all the dams which are under construction. We then do irrigation schemes and water for drinking. That's rural development and then we do fisheries and we also do electricity generation. We then accelerate irrigation development. When we started in 2020 we had 176 000ha under irrigation. As we speak we have under 200 000ha under irrigation so we are making some progress and the direction is good. We aim to have 350 000ha under irrigation by 2025 which is why we have formed the irrigation development alliance which is a caucus of a private sector and Government players that have pledged 100 000ha on drip irrigation," he said.

The project also targets 35 000 boreholes in 35 000 villages and so far over 800 villages have been covered.

Statistics from the ministry indicate that the construction of the high impact dams budgeted at US$1,1 billion across the country is progressing well with the flagship dam, Gwayi-Shangani, now 70 percent complete while Kunzvi dam is at 33 percent and Silverstone is at 22 percent.

Gwayi Shangani will provide water to Bulawayo, with remainder for irrigation projects along water pipeline and generate 6MW of electricity.

Other major dams under construction are Semwa Dam in Rushinga, Ziminya dam in Nkayi, Matabeleland North, Vungu Dam in Silobela, Midlands, while Muchekeranwa dam near Marondera has since been completed.

Kunzvi dam planned years took off at the inception of the Second Republic.

Kunzvi Dam is being constructed on the Nyagui River which separates Murewa and Goromonzi Districts. The main purpose of the dam is to supply water to Harare.

It will also supply water to rural service centres within its environment. Kunzvi will be able to supply water to northern and eastern parts of Harare Metropolitan, including Chitungwiza, more easily than the major Manyame River dams to the south west.

Kunzvi Dam is the first Harare water supply reservoir that is not on the Manyame River and is on the opposite side of the metropolitan area from Morton Jaffray Water Works and Lakes Chivero and Manyame. The dam will be ready for commissioning in 2026.

Recently economic analyst Mr Pedzisai Masamha said Kunzvi Dam will boost tourism owing to its proximity to Harare.

"There will be fisheries and other facilities and that will obviously boost the tourism industry. Harare will be turned green because of the constant supply of water. But more importantly, dam construction projects by the Government have a far reaching impact in that they are for the future generation to come," he said.

The Second Republic is constructing dams across the country to address water challenges and also climate-proof the agricultural sector which remains the mainstay of the country's economy.

The Government, through the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), has a target to build 15 high impact dams in line with the Second Republic's vision to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

Gwayi-Shangani which is progressing well will hold 691 million cubic litres of water to facilitate irrigation in the surrounding areas when completed this year as well as give Bulawayo adequate water for expansion.

Construction of Chivhu Dam is now 97 percent complete with the water scheme almost in place for the town.

The dam is the second largest dam to be completed by the Second Republic in Mashonaland East in a space of three years.

In a recent interview with the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Davis Marapira said there is great progress on the dams that are under construction adding that Kunzvi dam and GwayiShangani will solve all water problems in Harare and Bulawayo respectively.

"The project will facilitate smooth flow of agriculture projects through irrigation while supplying water to the Bulawayo and the Matabeleland region.

"All 15 dams will be built by 2027. Water bodies should be viewed in line with the desire to achieve food security and in line with vision 2030," he said.

Marapira said Runde-Tende dam in Southern Masvingo will be the first dam to export water to Limpopo province in South Africa and will be irrigating 30 000ha.

He also said Mkwasini dam will be irrigating 14 000ha adding that it will relieve pressure on Manjirenji dam with a green belt in Zaka being developed.

Marapira said the critical thing in fisheries development is that they want to create a million-dollar export programme. He also said Uganda is now a major fish exporter.

"Development of fisheries will be useful as it will create a lot of money through exports. We have natural water where we can do fish production. This is crucial as it eradicates hunger as well," he said.

Some of the larger dams can supply clean energy, at least enough to provide for their pumping needs and the local communities.

The dams highlights the Government's investment in strategic water bodies around the country. It is envisaged that construction of new water bodies will help support the switch from rain-fed agriculture and help food- insecure communities through provision of water for both irrigation and fisheries.

Muchekeranwa Dam has turned Marondera area into a greenbelt as local farmers and the institutions of higher learning are producing crops all year round.

Ziminya Dam in Nkayi, Matabeleland North, which will have a hydro power station on site was mooted 24 years ago but no work had been done since the conception of the project and work only started under the Second Republic.

Semwa Dam in Rushinga will provide 12 000 hectares for irrigation and small hydro power plant water supply to Rushinga and Chimhanda.

In Centenary Mashonaland Central, Silverstroom Dam will provide irrigation and potable water in the area and Muzarabani districts. Other projects in Mashonaland Central include Dande and Bindura dam.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe economy could grow 6% this year

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Wicknell Chivhayo flaunts new Rolls Royce

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Treasury gives 7-day ultimatum to 'air suppliers', threatens property seizures

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

U.S. instructed to lift 'antiquated' sanctions against Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

CCC asks why the 'Gold Mafia' arrests have taken so long

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

'Chamisa's CCC struggles for rural candidates'

3 hrs ago | 711 Views

'Mnangagwa contaminating churches,' says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa's wife bars private media, again

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Sikhala violence trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Xenophobic xx-Jo'burg mayor says he is not xenophobic

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed HIV funding burden

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Harare man who duped Nyasa Air nabbed at court

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Moreblessing Ali's killer further remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Dembare boss backs Maruwa

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

US$5m required to resuscitate Harare Power Station

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man forges wife's signature to facilitate divorce

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Wife stabbed 19 times

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zhezhingtonz unstoppable

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs to build on Dembare win

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Dembare supporters unhappy

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe lecturers go on strike

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company seeks investors for 3 thermal power stations

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

It's time for political gimmicks

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Over 100 Zimbabweans evacuated from Sudan

13 hrs ago | 701 Views

Fake booze booms in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 656 Views

Bhasikiti cleared of rape

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF MP candidate ropes in Moses Chunga and Dexter Blackstock

13 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mesi dragged to court for unlawful entry

16 hrs ago | 1641 Views

4 arrested for attempting to steal diesel

24 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Ramaphosa building a concrete border wall between SA and Mozambique

24 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 6922 Views

Liberian national rapes Zimbabwean student in India

24 Apr 2023 at 08:26hrs | 1987 Views

Mnangagwa hosts regional heads of states in Victoria Falls

24 Apr 2023 at 08:25hrs | 1063 Views

Mnangagwa warns disloyal Zanu-PF MPs

24 Apr 2023 at 07:54hrs | 2156 Views

Mnangagwa challenger employing delaying tactics, says Court

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1522 Views

Polad member challenges 2023 poll fees

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 691 Views

Foreign lawyers throw weight behind Mahere

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1122 Views

All Zimbabweans must enjoy the fruits of independence

24 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 183 Views

Junior teachers out-earn their bosses

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1002 Views

Speed freaks turn Zimbabwe highways into racecourses

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 698 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate rallies civil servants to vote for Mnangagwa

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 420 Views

'Violent foreign vendors have invaded city of Bulawayo'

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1313 Views

Chamisa's CCC content with candidate selection process

24 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1093 Views

Gold panners wreak havoc in Matebeleland South

24 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 380 Views

Zacc quashes 'catch and release' allegations

24 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 193 Views

NetOne upgrades Victoria Falls network

24 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 74 Views

Chiwenga says Zanu-PF is burying opposition-led councils

24 Apr 2023 at 07:48hrs | 866 Views

Mnangagwa's escort team killed in road accident

24 Apr 2023 at 07:41hrs | 3113 Views

Zanu PF is rigging 2023 and CCC is participating out of greed; it's insane. Even the mentally challenged must know this

24 Apr 2023 at 07:36hrs | 373 Views

Good news is we have a digital currency but allow us to trade our minerals

24 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days