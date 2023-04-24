Dembare supporters unhappy

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BRACE fired by debutant Calvin "Kung-Fu Panda" Chigonero, a goal plus two assists against Dynamos by Mthokozisi Msebe and axing of Green Fuel coaches are some of the major weekend Castle Lager Premier Soccer League talking points.Following a delay in getting his licence to play in the Premiership, Chigonero marked his topflight arrival with two goals that powered Highlanders to a 2-0 away victory against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.It was a victory that saw Bosso jumping to position two from four on the table with 11 points from five matches. Highlanders are just a point behind leaders Caps United who played to a goalless draw with Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium.It is the striking instinct of Chigonero that hogged headlines, with the Highlanders forward easily getting the Star-of-the-Week tag as he showed his potency with two well-struck goals.His positioning was awesome and for a player who rose from the bench to score two goals inside 10 minute and going on to have less than 10 touches of the ball in the match is amazing.Now Kung-Fu Panda, as he is affectionately known is Highlanders' leading scorer having played about 30 minutes of football and for that, he deserves the Star-of-the-Week.However, another player who came up with a top-class act is Bulawayo Chiefs' Msebe who scored his team's opening goal and provided two assists to Danny Phiri as Amakhosi Amahle handed Dynamos their first defeat of the season.Chiefs left Dynamos fans angry as they called for the axing of head coach Herbert Maruwa with a 3-2 win at the National Sports Stadium.Msebe, one of the key players for Chiefs last season seems to be carrying over from where he left from, scoring in two consecutive weekends. He was on target in last week's 2-2 draw against Chicken Inn.Chiefs' win against Dynamos lifted them out of relegation to position 14 with six points from six games, while DeMbare slipped to position eight from third on the table with eight points.The defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs which meant DeMbare have gone for three matches without a win including two 0-0 draws against Simba Bhora and Cranborne Bullets having played was a bitter pill to swallow for Dynamos fans.DeMbare supporters blocked the exit point at the National Sports Stadium as they called for Maruwa's sacking.First coach to be fired Table anchors Green Fuel wielded an axe on their technical team of Lloyd Mutasa and Bekithemba Ndlovu after the side lost 3-2 to Ngezi Platinum Stars.Green Fuel have since roped in former national under-17 gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama who had stints with Ngezi Platinum Stars, ZPC Kariba and Chapungu. Dhlakama joins Green Fuel after an unsuccessful sojourn at South Africa's first division side Black Leopards.Winless teams Green Fuel is one of the three teams yet to register a win this season with others being Cranborne Bullets on two points and third from the bottom Sheasham who are on five points.Cranborne Bullets whose two points were picked in identical 0-0 draws with Chicken Inn and Dynamos lost 1-0 to Premiership returnees Hwange who have amassed 10 points from six games.Sheasham registered their fourth consecutive draw with Roy Useni gettingthe equaliser in their 1-1 draw against night on the table Simba Bhora who have eight points. Former national team defender Blessing Moyo fired Simba Bhora to the lead from a disputed penalty.Still unbeaten Log leaders Caps United, Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum Stars on position four with10 points and 10th on the table Chicken Inn on eight points are the only sides yet to taste a defeat.Besides Highlanders, the other three teams have played six games, while Bosso have a game in hand.Braces from the 20 goals scored on Match Day Six, three players managed to get doubles. Two of the braces were scored at the National Sports Stadium, with the first being on Friday in the match involving ZPC Kariba and Manica Diamonds. Fortune Binzi of Manica Diamonds fired twice as the Mutare-based club beat the power generators 3-0. Former Chicken Inn midfielder Brett Amidu got the other goal.Chigonero then got the second brace at the National Sports Stadium in Highlanders' 2-0 win over Yaah while the third brace of the weekend was also on Saturday at Gibbo by Ngezi Platinum' Takunda Benhura.Castle Lager Premier Soccer LeagueMatch Day Six resultsFriday: ZPC Kariba 0-3 Manica DiamondsSaturday: Green Fuel 2-3 Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum 1-1 Triangle United, Hwange 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, Yadah 0-2 Highlanders, Black Rhinos 0-0 HerentalsSunday: Dynamos 2-3 Bulawayo Chiefs, Sheasham 1-1 Simba Bhora, Chicken Inn 0-0 Caps United.