Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare supporters unhappy

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A BRACE fired by debutant Calvin "Kung-Fu Panda" Chigonero, a goal plus two assists against Dynamos by Mthokozisi Msebe and axing of Green Fuel coaches are some of the major weekend Castle Lager Premier Soccer League talking points.

Following a delay in getting his licence to play in the Premiership, Chigonero marked his topflight arrival with two goals that powered Highlanders to a 2-0 away victory against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

It was a victory that saw Bosso jumping to position two from four on the table with 11 points from five matches. Highlanders are just a point behind leaders Caps United who played to a goalless draw with Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium.

It is the striking instinct of Chigonero that hogged headlines, with the Highlanders forward easily getting the Star-of-the-Week tag as he showed his potency with two well-struck goals.

His positioning was awesome and for a player who rose from the bench to score two goals inside 10 minute and going on to have less than 10 touches of the ball in the match is amazing.

Now Kung-Fu Panda, as he is affectionately known is Highlanders' leading scorer having played about 30 minutes of football and for that, he deserves the Star-of-the-Week.

However, another player who came up with a top-class act is Bulawayo Chiefs' Msebe who scored his team's opening goal and provided two assists to Danny Phiri as Amakhosi Amahle handed Dynamos their first defeat of the season.

Chiefs left Dynamos fans angry as they called for the axing of head coach Herbert Maruwa with a 3-2 win at the National Sports Stadium.

Msebe, one of the key players for Chiefs last season seems to be carrying over from where he left from, scoring in two consecutive weekends. He was on target in last week's 2-2 draw against Chicken Inn.
Chiefs' win against Dynamos lifted them out of relegation to position 14 with six points from six games, while DeMbare slipped to position eight from third on the table with eight points.

The defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs which meant DeMbare have gone for three matches without a win including two 0-0 draws against Simba Bhora and Cranborne Bullets having played was a bitter pill to swallow for Dynamos fans.

DeMbare supporters blocked the exit point at the National Sports Stadium as they called for Maruwa's sacking.

First coach to be fired Table anchors Green Fuel wielded an axe on their technical team of Lloyd Mutasa and Bekithemba Ndlovu after the side lost 3-2 to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Green Fuel have since roped in former national under-17 gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama who had stints with Ngezi Platinum Stars, ZPC Kariba and Chapungu. Dhlakama joins Green Fuel after an unsuccessful sojourn at South Africa's first division side Black Leopards.

Winless teams Green Fuel is one of the three teams yet to register a win this season with others being Cranborne Bullets on two points and third from the bottom Sheasham who are on five points.

Cranborne Bullets whose two points were picked in identical 0-0 draws with Chicken Inn and Dynamos lost 1-0 to Premiership returnees Hwange who have amassed 10 points from six games.

Sheasham registered their fourth consecutive draw with Roy Useni getting
the equaliser in their 1-1 draw against night on the table Simba Bhora who have eight points. Former national team defender Blessing Moyo fired Simba Bhora to the lead from a disputed penalty.

Still unbeaten Log leaders Caps United, Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum Stars on position four with
10 points and 10th on the table Chicken Inn on eight points are the only sides yet to taste a defeat.

Besides Highlanders, the other three teams have played six games, while Bosso have a game in hand.

Braces from the 20 goals scored on Match Day Six, three players managed to get doubles. Two of the braces were scored at the National Sports Stadium, with the first being on Friday in the match involving ZPC Kariba and Manica Diamonds. Fortune Binzi of Manica Diamonds fired twice as the Mutare-based club beat the power generators 3-0. Former Chicken Inn midfielder Brett Amidu got the other goal.

Chigonero then got the second brace at the National Sports Stadium in Highlanders' 2-0 win over Yaah while the third brace of the weekend was also on Saturday at Gibbo by Ngezi Platinum' Takunda Benhura.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League

Match Day Six results

Friday: ZPC Kariba 0-3 Manica Diamonds

Saturday: Green Fuel 2-3 Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum 1-1 Triangle United, Hwange 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, Yadah 0-2 Highlanders, Black Rhinos 0-0 Herentals

Sunday: Dynamos 2-3 Bulawayo Chiefs, Sheasham 1-1 Simba Bhora, Chicken Inn 0-0 Caps United.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe economy could grow 6% this year

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Wicknell Chivhayo flaunts new Rolls Royce

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Treasury gives 7-day ultimatum to 'air suppliers', threatens property seizures

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

U.S. instructed to lift 'antiquated' sanctions against Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 644 Views

CCC asks why the 'Gold Mafia' arrests have taken so long

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

'Chamisa's CCC struggles for rural candidates'

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

'Mnangagwa contaminating churches,' says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa's wife bars private media, again

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Sikhala violence trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Xenophobic xx-Jo'burg mayor says he is not xenophobic

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed HIV funding burden

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Harare man who duped Nyasa Air nabbed at court

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Moreblessing Ali's killer further remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Dembare boss backs Maruwa

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

US$5m required to resuscitate Harare Power Station

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man forges wife's signature to facilitate divorce

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Wife stabbed 19 times

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zhezhingtonz unstoppable

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs to build on Dembare win

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe lecturers go on strike

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Construction of 12 large dams accelerated in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company seeks investors for 3 thermal power stations

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

It's time for political gimmicks

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Over 100 Zimbabweans evacuated from Sudan

13 hrs ago | 701 Views

Fake booze booms in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 656 Views

Bhasikiti cleared of rape

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF MP candidate ropes in Moses Chunga and Dexter Blackstock

13 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mesi dragged to court for unlawful entry

16 hrs ago | 1641 Views

4 arrested for attempting to steal diesel

24 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Ramaphosa building a concrete border wall between SA and Mozambique

24 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 6922 Views

Liberian national rapes Zimbabwean student in India

24 Apr 2023 at 08:26hrs | 1987 Views

Mnangagwa hosts regional heads of states in Victoria Falls

24 Apr 2023 at 08:25hrs | 1063 Views

Mnangagwa warns disloyal Zanu-PF MPs

24 Apr 2023 at 07:54hrs | 2156 Views

Mnangagwa challenger employing delaying tactics, says Court

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1522 Views

Polad member challenges 2023 poll fees

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 691 Views

Foreign lawyers throw weight behind Mahere

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1122 Views

All Zimbabweans must enjoy the fruits of independence

24 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 183 Views

Junior teachers out-earn their bosses

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1002 Views

Speed freaks turn Zimbabwe highways into racecourses

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 698 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate rallies civil servants to vote for Mnangagwa

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 420 Views

'Violent foreign vendors have invaded city of Bulawayo'

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1313 Views

Chamisa's CCC content with candidate selection process

24 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1093 Views

Gold panners wreak havoc in Matebeleland South

24 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 380 Views

Zacc quashes 'catch and release' allegations

24 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 193 Views

NetOne upgrades Victoria Falls network

24 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 74 Views

Chiwenga says Zanu-PF is burying opposition-led councils

24 Apr 2023 at 07:48hrs | 866 Views

Mnangagwa's escort team killed in road accident

24 Apr 2023 at 07:41hrs | 3113 Views

Zanu PF is rigging 2023 and CCC is participating out of greed; it's insane. Even the mentally challenged must know this

24 Apr 2023 at 07:36hrs | 373 Views

Good news is we have a digital currency but allow us to trade our minerals

24 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days