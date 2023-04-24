Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zhezhingtonz unstoppable

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE heavens are surely smiling down upon Gwanda-based musician Zhezhingtonz as he landed a collaboration with South African artiste Dr Malinga. Also, he recently appeared on South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) musical station, Channel Africa for an interview.

The Via Orlando hit-maker was in the country on Independence Day where he gave a sublime performance to the people of Gwanda and nearby areas at Phelandaba Stadium.

Before jetting off to his native land, Dr Malinga went for a studio session at X Studios with Zhezhingtonz for a remix of one of Zhezhingtonz' songs.

Zhezhingtonz, a kwaito/house musician said the collaboration was a success with fine-tuning of the track underway.

"After hearing my song Impendulo, Dr Malinga asked that we do a remix. We travelled and recorded it in Bulawayo after our performance in Gwanda on April 18. The remix was recorded by DJ Drumz and he's busy working on it. I've faith that it's going to be a hit," he said.

Speaking on his experience at Channel Africa, the Raah chanter said it was a learning curve in his blooming career.

"The interview came after I was invited by a company called Clean Visual from South Africa for some shows. We did a track that was sponsored by the organisers called My Love. It was produced by Lance Hebron in South Africa.

"As a way of advertising the show, we managed to land the interview. Being at Channel Africa was one of the greatest things in my career. It made me realise that people out there appreciate us more than we value our art," said Zhezhingtonz.

He said it is high time that local artistes break barriers and target the regional and international stages.

"People at Channel Africa were so impressed with my work, my roots coming from a small town in Gwanda. The interview showed me that we should not limit ourselves. As local artistes, we need to have a mindset of being known, not only in our homeland but in almost each and every country."

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe economy could grow 6% this year

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Wicknell Chivhayo flaunts new Rolls Royce

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Treasury gives 7-day ultimatum to 'air suppliers', threatens property seizures

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

U.S. instructed to lift 'antiquated' sanctions against Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 647 Views

CCC asks why the 'Gold Mafia' arrests have taken so long

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

'Chamisa's CCC struggles for rural candidates'

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

'Mnangagwa contaminating churches,' says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa's wife bars private media, again

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

Sikhala violence trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Xenophobic xx-Jo'burg mayor says he is not xenophobic

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed HIV funding burden

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Harare man who duped Nyasa Air nabbed at court

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Moreblessing Ali's killer further remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Dembare boss backs Maruwa

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

US$5m required to resuscitate Harare Power Station

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man forges wife's signature to facilitate divorce

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Wife stabbed 19 times

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs to build on Dembare win

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Dembare supporters unhappy

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe lecturers go on strike

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Construction of 12 large dams accelerated in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company seeks investors for 3 thermal power stations

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

It's time for political gimmicks

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Over 100 Zimbabweans evacuated from Sudan

13 hrs ago | 701 Views

Fake booze booms in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 656 Views

Bhasikiti cleared of rape

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF MP candidate ropes in Moses Chunga and Dexter Blackstock

13 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mesi dragged to court for unlawful entry

16 hrs ago | 1641 Views

4 arrested for attempting to steal diesel

24 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Ramaphosa building a concrete border wall between SA and Mozambique

24 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 6923 Views

Liberian national rapes Zimbabwean student in India

24 Apr 2023 at 08:26hrs | 1987 Views

Mnangagwa hosts regional heads of states in Victoria Falls

24 Apr 2023 at 08:25hrs | 1063 Views

Mnangagwa warns disloyal Zanu-PF MPs

24 Apr 2023 at 07:54hrs | 2156 Views

Mnangagwa challenger employing delaying tactics, says Court

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1522 Views

Polad member challenges 2023 poll fees

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 691 Views

Foreign lawyers throw weight behind Mahere

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1122 Views

All Zimbabweans must enjoy the fruits of independence

24 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 183 Views

Junior teachers out-earn their bosses

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1002 Views

Speed freaks turn Zimbabwe highways into racecourses

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 698 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate rallies civil servants to vote for Mnangagwa

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 420 Views

'Violent foreign vendors have invaded city of Bulawayo'

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1313 Views

Chamisa's CCC content with candidate selection process

24 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1093 Views

Gold panners wreak havoc in Matebeleland South

24 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 380 Views

Zacc quashes 'catch and release' allegations

24 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 193 Views

NetOne upgrades Victoria Falls network

24 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 74 Views

Chiwenga says Zanu-PF is burying opposition-led councils

24 Apr 2023 at 07:48hrs | 866 Views

Mnangagwa's escort team killed in road accident

24 Apr 2023 at 07:41hrs | 3113 Views

Zanu PF is rigging 2023 and CCC is participating out of greed; it's insane. Even the mentally challenged must know this

24 Apr 2023 at 07:36hrs | 373 Views

Good news is we have a digital currency but allow us to trade our minerals

24 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days