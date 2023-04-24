Wife stabbed 19 times

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
A JILTED man from Morningside suburb in Bulawayo went berserk and brutally killed his wife by stabling her 19 times using a kitchen knife before crushing her head with a stone while their 13-year-old daughter watched helplessly.

The gruesome murder occurred last Saturday at their rented home and police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the murder, saying they are appealing to anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to contact any nearest police station.

"We are investigating a case of murder where Pascal Dube (43) of Number 31 Greystoke Road in Morningside suburb allegedly killed his wife Acqualline Sadziwa (35) on Saturday while they were home with his step-daughter," he said.

"From our investigations, we established that the deceased had made her plans without involving the suspect and there was tension. When the suspect quizzed her, the deceased told him that she was no longer interested in the marriage and had decided to leave their matrimonial home."

Insp Ncube said the suspect ordered the deceased to leave everything behind including her cellphone, which he allegedly bought her.

"The deceased removed the simcard from the phone and gave it to the suspect who got infuriated. He pushed her out of the house before he stormed into the kitchen and took a knife, which he used to stab the woman 19 times and she died," he said.

The suspect then took a boulder and crushed her skull. The step-daughter screamed for help and alerted neighbours who reported the matter to the police.

The suspect is still at large.

When the Chronicle crew visited the house where the murder took place, there was a tenant who declined to be named.

"I just heard people quarrelling and minutes later, the deceased's daughter came running and she was screaming. She told me that her stepfather had stabbed her mother and since I am heavily pregnant, I was scared to also go out and intervene," she said.

"I took my son and the deceased's daughter and locked them inside my room before I phoned the police. Minutes later the quarrelling stopped and I contacted the suspect's uncle. When he came, he found the woman already dead and the suspect was nowhere to be seen."

Last month, a man from Cowdray Park was found dead outside his place of residence with multiple stab wounds on his thighs in a suspected murder case.

The deceased, Fredrick Moyo (27), and his friend left their place of residence and went to Mahweba Sports Bar in Cowdray Park to drink beer. Later on, the deceased went home first leaving his friend behind.

On the same day at around 3.45AM, his friend left the bar and went home where upon arrival he saw the deceased lying on the ground inside the yard facing down.

A police report was then made and no arrests have been made. Two stab wounds were noted on the left thigh and also another one on the right thigh.

Source - The Chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days