Man forges wife's signature to facilitate divorce

A CHITUNGWIZA man was last week arraigned before Harare magistrate, Dennis Mangosi for allegedly forging his wife's signature on divorce papers.Travolta Reginald Tonderai Chitongo (29) was ordered to pay $100 000 bail and return to court on June 12, pending investigations.Complainant in the case is Chitongo's wife, Benedict.Allegations are that on July 6, 2020, the two solemnised their union under the Marriages Act [Chapter 5:11] at the Harare Magistrates Court.However, on April 15 this year Chitongo told Benedict that his relatives were piling pressure on him to file for divorce.On April 19, 2023, Benedict went to the Civil Registry Office at Makombe Building to verify their marriage, but was advised that it was still active.She was also advised to check with the High Court where she discovered that the marriage had been terminated.She also discovered that there was a consent paper which bore her forged signature.She reported the case to the police, leading to Chitongo's arrest.