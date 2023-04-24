Dembare boss backs Maruwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS executive chairperson Moses Maunganidze says the club has faith in under-pressure coach Herbert Maruwa as the club's top hierarchy seeks to quell growing discontent among supporters following a couple of poor results over the past two matches.DeMbare played an uninspiring nil-all draw with Cranborne Bullets before they were humiliated at home by Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday and will be looking to right their wrongs during the big Harare derby against Caps United this weekend.Angry supporters voiced their dissatisfaction following the team's 2-3 Sunday defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium (NSS).The defeat extended the championship-seeking DeMbare's winless run to four matches as the giants slipped to eighth position on the league's log table.They were on top of the pile just two weeks ago.Inevitably, tension is building up among the demanding Dynamos fans who made their feelings clear after the Sunday match, chanting: "Herbert paumire pakaoma (you are standing on shaky ground)."The chant was also heard at the team's earlier match against Cranborne Bullets.While Maunganidze said he was not surprised by the supporters' reaction after they also barricaded the stadium's exit on Sunday calling for Maruwa's head. The club chairperson urged the frustrated fans to give the former Black Rhinos coach time to turn things around."For a club like Dynamos, expectations are always high among its stakeholders, moreso the fans, so it's understandable when such things happen," Maunganidze told NewsDay Sport yesterday."Mind you, the team's inspiration is derived from its huge support base and we want to thank our fans who have shown a lot of interest by coming to watch their team play. It's a new-look team that started the season well and the coaches and the players know what to do in order for the team to be at the top. We have just played five league games this season and it's in our interest to be together with other teams in the top pack as the race continues."Dynamos started the season brightly, beating Hwange 0-1 in the season opener before smashing newboys Sheasham 4-0 in the second match.They have, however, since lost their way following goalless draws against Simba Bhora and Cranborne Bullets.That was followed by a penalty shootout loss to Highlanders in the Independence Cup final, and the weekend defeat to struggling Chiefs who had not won a match in this campaign, which has mounted pressure on Maruwa.DeMbare face log leaders Caps United on Sunday in what could be potentially a career-defining game for Maruwa.Failure to get a positive result in this first instalment of the big Harare derby, the alarm bells will ring even louder."In a marathon you need to keep pace with the pacesetter," Maunganidze said."So for now our focus is the Caps United game on Sunday and let's see what happens thereafter."Reports had suggested that a crisis meeting was convened at the NSS in the aftermath of the loss to Chiefs between Maruwa, the club executive and club director Benard Marriot, a claim Maunganidze refuted yesterday.He admitted the club's start to the season leaves a lot to be desired, but said there is no reason to hit the panic button yet."We cannot conclude that we have lost the war. All we need to do is to get back to winning ways and there is no other better time than doing it on Sunday against Caps United."Matchday 7 fixturesThursday: Simba Bhora v Green Fuels (NSS)Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Manica Diamonds v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Ngezi Platinum Stars v ZPC Kariba (Baobab)Sunday: Caps United v Dynamos (NSS), Triangle v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Highlanders v Hwange (Barbourfields), Cranborne Bullets v Sheasham (Baobab)Monday: Herentals College v FC Platinum (NSS)