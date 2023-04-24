Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare boss backs Maruwa

by Staff reporter
7 mins ago | Views
DYNAMOS executive chairperson Moses Maunganidze says the club has faith in under-pressure coach Herbert Maruwa as the club's top hierarchy seeks to quell growing discontent among supporters following a couple of poor results over the past two matches.

DeMbare played an uninspiring nil-all draw with Cranborne Bullets before they were humiliated at home by Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday and will be looking to right their wrongs during the big Harare derby against Caps United this weekend.

Angry supporters voiced their dissatisfaction following the team's 2-3 Sunday defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium (NSS).

The defeat extended the championship-seeking DeMbare's winless run to four matches as the giants slipped to eighth position on the league's log table.

They were on top of the pile just two weeks ago.

Inevitably, tension is building up among the demanding Dynamos fans who made their feelings clear after the Sunday match, chanting: "Herbert paumire pakaoma (you are standing on shaky ground)."

The chant was also heard at the team's earlier match against Cranborne Bullets.

While Maunganidze said he was not surprised by the supporters' reaction after they also barricaded the stadium's exit on Sunday calling for Maruwa's head. The club chairperson urged the frustrated fans to give the former Black Rhinos coach time to turn things around.

"For a club like Dynamos, expectations are always high among its stakeholders, moreso the fans, so it's understandable when such things happen," Maunganidze told NewsDay Sport yesterday.

"Mind you, the team's inspiration is derived from its huge support base and we want to thank our fans who have shown a lot of interest by coming to watch their team play. It's a new-look team that started the season well and the coaches and the players know what to do in order for the team to be at the top. We have just played five league games this season and it's in our interest to be together with other teams in the top pack as the race continues."

Dynamos started the season brightly, beating Hwange 0-1 in the season opener before smashing newboys Sheasham 4-0 in the second match.

They have, however, since lost their way following goalless draws against Simba Bhora and Cranborne Bullets.

That was followed by a penalty shootout loss to Highlanders in the Independence Cup final, and the weekend defeat to struggling Chiefs who had not won a match in this campaign, which has mounted pressure on Maruwa.

DeMbare face log leaders Caps United on Sunday in what could be potentially a career-defining game for Maruwa.

Failure to get a positive result in this first instalment of the big Harare derby, the alarm bells will ring even louder.

"In a marathon you need to keep pace with the pacesetter," Maunganidze said.

"So for now our focus is the Caps United game on Sunday and let's see what happens thereafter."

Reports had suggested that a crisis meeting was convened at the NSS in the aftermath of the loss to Chiefs between Maruwa, the club executive and club director Benard Marriot, a claim Maunganidze refuted yesterday.

He admitted the club's start to the season leaves a lot to be desired, but said there is no reason to hit the panic button yet.

"We cannot conclude that we have lost the war. All we need to do is to get back to winning ways and there is no other better time than doing it on Sunday against Caps United."

Matchday 7 fixtures

Thursday: Simba Bhora v Green Fuels (NSS)

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Manica Diamonds v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Ngezi Platinum Stars v ZPC Kariba (Baobab)

Sunday: Caps United v Dynamos (NSS), Triangle v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Highlanders v Hwange (Barbourfields), Cranborne Bullets v Sheasham (Baobab)

Monday: Herentals College v FC Platinum (NSS)

Source - newsday
More on: #Murawa, #Dembare, #Psl

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe economy could grow 6% this year

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Wicknell Chivhayo flaunts new Rolls Royce

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Treasury gives 7-day ultimatum to 'air suppliers', threatens property seizures

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

U.S. instructed to lift 'antiquated' sanctions against Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 649 Views

CCC asks why the 'Gold Mafia' arrests have taken so long

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

'Chamisa's CCC struggles for rural candidates'

3 hrs ago | 715 Views

'Mnangagwa contaminating churches,' says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa's wife bars private media, again

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

Sikhala violence trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Xenophobic xx-Jo'burg mayor says he is not xenophobic

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed HIV funding burden

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Harare man who duped Nyasa Air nabbed at court

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Moreblessing Ali's killer further remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

US$5m required to resuscitate Harare Power Station

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man forges wife's signature to facilitate divorce

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Wife stabbed 19 times

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zhezhingtonz unstoppable

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs to build on Dembare win

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Dembare supporters unhappy

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe lecturers go on strike

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Construction of 12 large dams accelerated in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company seeks investors for 3 thermal power stations

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

It's time for political gimmicks

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Over 100 Zimbabweans evacuated from Sudan

13 hrs ago | 702 Views

Fake booze booms in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 656 Views

Bhasikiti cleared of rape

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zanu-PF MP candidate ropes in Moses Chunga and Dexter Blackstock

13 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mesi dragged to court for unlawful entry

16 hrs ago | 1642 Views

4 arrested for attempting to steal diesel

24 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Ramaphosa building a concrete border wall between SA and Mozambique

24 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 6925 Views

Liberian national rapes Zimbabwean student in India

24 Apr 2023 at 08:26hrs | 1987 Views

Mnangagwa hosts regional heads of states in Victoria Falls

24 Apr 2023 at 08:25hrs | 1063 Views

Mnangagwa warns disloyal Zanu-PF MPs

24 Apr 2023 at 07:54hrs | 2156 Views

Mnangagwa challenger employing delaying tactics, says Court

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1522 Views

Polad member challenges 2023 poll fees

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 691 Views

Foreign lawyers throw weight behind Mahere

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1122 Views

All Zimbabweans must enjoy the fruits of independence

24 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 183 Views

Junior teachers out-earn their bosses

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1002 Views

Speed freaks turn Zimbabwe highways into racecourses

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 698 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate rallies civil servants to vote for Mnangagwa

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 420 Views

'Violent foreign vendors have invaded city of Bulawayo'

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1313 Views

Chamisa's CCC content with candidate selection process

24 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1093 Views

Gold panners wreak havoc in Matebeleland South

24 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 380 Views

Zacc quashes 'catch and release' allegations

24 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 193 Views

NetOne upgrades Victoria Falls network

24 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 74 Views

Chiwenga says Zanu-PF is burying opposition-led councils

24 Apr 2023 at 07:48hrs | 866 Views

Mnangagwa's escort team killed in road accident

24 Apr 2023 at 07:41hrs | 3113 Views

Zanu PF is rigging 2023 and CCC is participating out of greed; it's insane. Even the mentally challenged must know this

24 Apr 2023 at 07:36hrs | 373 Views

Good news is we have a digital currency but allow us to trade our minerals

24 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days