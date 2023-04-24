Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare man who duped Nyasa Air nabbed at court

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE man who allegedly conned Nyasa Air Charter in a botched US$1,5 million partnership deal was arrested at the Harare Magistrates' Court on a pending warrant of arrest.

The suspect, James Landon, is also accused of threatening the Nyasa Air Charter representative, Adam Woodington, in violation of his bail conditions, leading to the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

Landon was arrested while hiding in a Honda Fit vehicle.

His lawyer Innocent Chingarande tried in vain to have his client released for him to apply for the cancellation of the warrant of arrest.

Chingarande asked the magistrate to give an order to the police so that they release Landon so he could apply for the cancellation.

However, the State represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti asked the court to ignore the lawyer's submission saying those who arrested him did it on the order of the court.

He argued that the proceedings should not be stopped so that the enquiry be made in his presence.

Landon had, however, been whisked away to Harare Central Police Station to prepare his documents on the breach of bail conditions.

He is expected in court today.

He was supposed to appear in court on April 17, but failed to attend, leading to the issuance of the warrant of arrest.

Two months ago, Landon was brought to court after he breached his bail condition by talking to Woodington in a fraud matter before he allegedly threatened him.

He was also barred from speaking to the media after he caused the publication of information that is yet to be presented in court which is subject of the trial.

Landon was on a $150 000 bail and was ordered not to interfere with witnesses as part of his bail conditions.

Woodington had told the court that Landon sent him five text messages.

He also allegedly sent text messages to another witness Hastings Jailos Lumbadzi based in Malawi saying he wanted to destroy him.

However, Landon's lawyers Munyaradzi Midzi and Chingarande argued that their client sent the messages by mistake.

Source - newsday
