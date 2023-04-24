Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Treasury gives 7-day ultimatum to 'air suppliers', threatens property seizures

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Finance and Economic Development secretary George Guvamatanga has given unscrupulous brokers he called "air suppliers" a seven-day ultimatum to deliver to government, goods they were paid to provide or face both prosecution and the seizure of their personal property to balance out funds shelled out from the public purse.

He was speaking in Harare Monday at the launch of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and the Zimbabwe Financial Reporting Manual presided over by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

IPSAS is made up of credible, independently produced accounting standards that are backed by strong due process to support accounting and reporting by public sector entities that include parastatals, departments, agencies, urban and district councils.

Zimbabwe aims to fully transition to the global accounting system by end of 2025.

In his launch remarks, Guvamatanga said the public procurement system has been invaded by tenderpreneurs who collude with some corrupt officials within government to process payment often running into hundreds of thousands of US dollars in the full knowledge the culprits have no capacity to supply what they promise.

"We also realised another disturbing trend in the public procurement system which is what is called in the streets as air supply…where actually orders and invoices are generated, and payments are made but nothing is delivered. They would have supplied air," he said.

"So, we are actually further strengthening our public procurement system.

"We have got several cases currently under investigation of air supply and the culprits will be dealt with across the whole of the system, whether it is from government to the suppliers.

"They will be dealt with, with the sternest measures that they deserve but we have further engaged the process working closely with PRAZ (Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe) to ensure that our processes and systems actually work much, much better."

The treasury boss gave fake brokers just a week to deliver on their promises or face the music.

"This is a very strong warning to all those who have been involved in this air supply; that your time has come to an end and the systems that we have put in place will make sure that you are all plucked out wherever you are hiding.

"I guess for those who are smart enough, maybe in the next seven days, I might advise you maybe to find the goods that you were supposed to deliver and deliver them because we are coming after you."

Guvamatanga said the measures will involve the seizure of cars and homes from government officials found to have colluded with the tenderpreneurs if they do not have savings in their bank accounts.

He could not readily state as to how much government has been conned by the dealers.

Source - zimlive

