Wicknell Chivhayo flaunts new Rolls Royce

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has added a posh Rolls Royce to his top of the range fleet.

Chivhayo shared on social media a video of his church elder blessing the new vehicle in London captioned: “vaive varombo vacha pfuma nekunamata“.

Chivhayo recently splashed out over USD$100 000 to buy his church leader Lawrence Lavious Katsiru and wife Violet Katsiru two brand new 4×4 vehicles, a 2023 Toyota Hilux and a 2023 Toyota Fortuner VX.




