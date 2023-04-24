Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Women team up, bash hubby snatcher

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Two Mazowe women are in trouble after they allegedly teamed up to assault a neighbour accusing her of snatching one of their husband.


The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday where Kudzanai Zhuwao and Stancia Kamusha appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

The two pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to May 5.

The state led by Ellen Tanatswa Chingono alleged on April 6 the two suspects  went to Annah Mwanza's homestead at Katesi Compound, Mazowe.

The duo accused Mwanza of snatching Zhuwao's husband and they took turns to assault her with open hands.

Mwanza managed to escape with a swollen face and rushed to a police station to file a report.

Source - Byo24News

