Zimbabwe National Lawyers Forum sets free legal clinic

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The recently launched Zimbabwe National Lawyers Forum is set to give free legal clinic in Mashonaland Central province on Saturday Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

The lawyers forum was launched in Gweru last week where advocate Fortune Chasi was the guest of honour.Speaking to this publication Mashonaland Central provincial coordinator Dr Noah Maringe said the forum is conducting a mobile clinic at Chipadze high, Bindura on Saturday."We intend to have a mobile clinic at Chipadze High School on Saturday 29 April, we will focus on two main areas, firstly we will conduct a public lecture on the new Marriages Act and Inheritance laws," Dr Maringe said."This is because these areas affect a lot of people in their day to day lives for example the Marriages Act raises new issues like prohibition of marrying off girls who are below the age of 18 years and the recognition of civil partnerships for purposes of property distribution."Dr Maringe further highlighted that the forum will be giving free legal advice and promoting peace in the society."We will have lawyers giving free legal advice and try to conciliate over disputes with a view of resolving them in the interest of promoting harmony in our society, he added.The free legal clinic in Bindura is being sponsored by Bindura North Member of Parliament Kenneth Musanhi.