Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe National Lawyers Forum sets free legal clinic

by Simbarashe Sithole
15 mins ago | Views
The recently launched Zimbabwe National Lawyers Forum is set to give free legal clinic in Mashonaland Central province on Saturday Bulawayo24.com has learnt.


The lawyers forum was launched in Gweru last week where advocate Fortune Chasi was the guest of honour.

Speaking to this publication Mashonaland Central provincial coordinator Dr Noah Maringe said the forum is conducting a mobile clinic at Chipadze high, Bindura on Saturday.

"We intend to have a mobile clinic at Chipadze High School on Saturday 29 April, we will focus on two main areas, firstly we will conduct a public lecture on the new Marriages Act and Inheritance laws," Dr Maringe said.

"This is because these areas affect a lot of people in their day to day lives for example the Marriages Act raises new issues like prohibition of marrying off girls who are below the age of 18 years and the recognition of civil partnerships for purposes of property distribution."

Dr Maringe further highlighted that the forum will be giving free legal advice and promoting peace in the society.

"We will have lawyers giving free legal advice and try to conciliate over disputes with a view of resolving them in the interest of promoting harmony in our society, he added.

The free legal clinic in Bindura is being sponsored by Bindura North Member of Parliament Kenneth Musanhi.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Women team up, bash hubby snatcher

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Marvo Stationery saga rages on...10 years later

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe economy could grow 6% this year

7 hrs ago | 348 Views

Wicknell Chivhayo flaunts new Rolls Royce

8 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Treasury gives 7-day ultimatum to 'air suppliers', threatens property seizures

8 hrs ago | 861 Views

U.S. instructed to lift 'antiquated' sanctions against Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1836 Views

CCC asks why the 'Gold Mafia' arrests have taken so long

9 hrs ago | 918 Views

'Chamisa's CCC struggles for rural candidates'

9 hrs ago | 1450 Views

'Mnangagwa contaminating churches,' says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mnangagwa's wife bars private media, again

9 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Sikhala violence trial kicks off

9 hrs ago | 502 Views

Xenophobic xx-Jo'burg mayor says he is not xenophobic

9 hrs ago | 810 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed HIV funding burden

9 hrs ago | 339 Views

Harare man who duped Nyasa Air nabbed at court

9 hrs ago | 316 Views

Moreblessing Ali's killer further remanded in custody

9 hrs ago | 371 Views

Dembare boss backs Maruwa

9 hrs ago | 169 Views

US$5m required to resuscitate Harare Power Station

9 hrs ago | 215 Views

Man forges wife's signature to facilitate divorce

9 hrs ago | 398 Views

Wife stabbed 19 times

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zhezhingtonz unstoppable

9 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs to build on Dembare win

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

Dembare supporters unhappy

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe lecturers go on strike

9 hrs ago | 670 Views

Construction of 12 large dams accelerated in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company seeks investors for 3 thermal power stations

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

It's time for political gimmicks

10 hrs ago | 104 Views

Over 100 Zimbabweans evacuated from Sudan

19 hrs ago | 819 Views

Fake booze booms in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 782 Views

Bhasikiti cleared of rape

20 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zanu-PF MP candidate ropes in Moses Chunga and Dexter Blackstock

20 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mesi dragged to court for unlawful entry

23 hrs ago | 1823 Views

4 arrested for attempting to steal diesel

24 Apr 2023 at 09:54hrs | 1388 Views

Ramaphosa building a concrete border wall between SA and Mozambique

24 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 7997 Views

Liberian national rapes Zimbabwean student in India

24 Apr 2023 at 08:26hrs | 2061 Views

Mnangagwa hosts regional heads of states in Victoria Falls

24 Apr 2023 at 08:25hrs | 1095 Views

Mnangagwa warns disloyal Zanu-PF MPs

24 Apr 2023 at 07:54hrs | 2244 Views

Mnangagwa challenger employing delaying tactics, says Court

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1613 Views

Polad member challenges 2023 poll fees

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 702 Views

Foreign lawyers throw weight behind Mahere

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1156 Views

All Zimbabweans must enjoy the fruits of independence

24 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 190 Views

Junior teachers out-earn their bosses

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1058 Views

Speed freaks turn Zimbabwe highways into racecourses

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 719 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate rallies civil servants to vote for Mnangagwa

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 468 Views

'Violent foreign vendors have invaded city of Bulawayo'

24 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1365 Views

Chamisa's CCC content with candidate selection process

24 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1186 Views

Gold panners wreak havoc in Matebeleland South

24 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 397 Views

Zacc quashes 'catch and release' allegations

24 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 207 Views

NetOne upgrades Victoria Falls network

24 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 76 Views

Chiwenga says Zanu-PF is burying opposition-led councils

24 Apr 2023 at 07:48hrs | 912 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days