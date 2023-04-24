Latest News Editor's Choice


Man robbed by commercial sex workers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 38-year-old Harare man lost an Iphone and US$5 to three commercial sex workers who attacked him while he was attending to his vehicle after it had developed a mechanical fault last night.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and Sixth Street.

Police have since arrested the three suspects Phakamani Sibanda (39), Pepisani Sibanda (39) and Tanaka Samakande (31) in connection with the case.

They were arrested following a reaction by the police leading to the recovery of the Iphone and the cash.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

"On April 24, 2023, police in Harare arrested Phakamani Sibanda aged 39, Pepisani Sibanda aged 39 and Tanaka Samakande aged 31 in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at corner Central and Sixth Street at around 0000 hours.

"The trio, who are ladies of the night, allegedly attacked a man (38), before stealing an Iphone, and US$5, among other valuables. The man was attending to his vehicle which had developed a mechanical fault.

"Swift reaction by the Police led to the recovery of the stolen items," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Shamva are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Oscar Chigande who is being sought in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred on Sunday at Sika Village, Musana.

The suspect allegedly attacked his 48-year-old wife with an unknown object over an undisclosed issue.

The victim sustained two deep cuts on the head and is admitted at a local hospital in Shamva. Anyone with information leading to Chigande's arrest should report at any nearest Police Station.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Armed, #Robbers, #Pounce

