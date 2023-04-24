ZITF slashes entry prices by half

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair entry prices have been reduced for public days, Friday and Saturday during the annual showcase in Bulawayo.This was said by ZITF Company Board chair, Mr Busisa Moyo on his Twitter page, that the prices are now US$5 for adults and US$3 for children.The ZITF that kicked off today, had announced two weeks ago that entry fees for adults were pegged at US$10 and for children US$5.There was a public outcry that the prices were too steep for families and individuals that desire to visit the ZITF and see the over 500 exhibitions.However, there is reprieve as Mr Moyo posted: "In case you missed it. ZITF entry fees have been reduced for Friday and Saturday. USD5.00 (adults), USD3 (children). See you there."Comments below the Tweet welcomed the new development.The ZITF is held annually at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in line with the country's drive towards attaining upper middle-income economy status by 2030, this year the five-day premier trade showcase runs under the theme: "Transformative, Innovation, Global Competitiveness."This year the showcase has attracted a higher number of foreign and local direct exhibitors compared to last year.According to official figures, a total of 25 direct exhibitors from 21 foreign nations have registered their participation compared to 16 direct exhibitors from 13 countries who took part last year.Among the participating countries, this year are; Angola, Belarus, Botswana, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Zambia.King Mswati III of the Royal Kingdom of Eswatini will officially open the expo on Friday. By Sunday, some of the foreign exhibitors had already arrived at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre to pitch their stands while more were still trickling in with their local counterparts.