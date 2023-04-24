Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bus conductor arrested over smuggling

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A BUS conductor has been arrested after he was caught trying to smuggle 28 pairs of shoes and a consignment of prohibited skin-lightening creams. The incident occurred on April 22, 2023 at Chirundu One Stop Border Post.

 Police confirmed the incident on their Twitter handle yesterday.

‘'On 22/04/23, police in Chirundu arrested a bus conductor, Ropafadzo Lungu (23), at Chirundu One Stop Border Post, in connection with smuggling 28 pairs of footwear and a consignment of prohibited skin2/3 creams which include, 132x Pure White cream, 36x 200mls Light Up Cream, 48 x 250mls Papaya Cream, 12 X 700 Asantee Salt, 6 x 135g Bleaching Soap, 9 x6x160g Egg Yorke, 12x6x150g extra Strong Lotion, 4 x 6x125ml Belle Serum , 26x 6x 50mls Coco-Pulp, 100x50ml Paw Paw Cream3/3 and 120 x 30 ml Des Cream.'' Read the statement

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala's wife breaks down

1 hr ago | 354 Views

ANC wants South Africa to withdraw ICC membership

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Regime change' NGO disapproves of King Mswati opening ZITF

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Highlanders FC replica jerseys available from May

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

ZITF slashes entry prices by half

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Thieves steal vehicle from police station

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man robbed by commercial sex workers

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Armed robbers pounce on family, indecently assault wife

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe National Lawyers Forum sets free legal clinic

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Women team up, bash hubby snatcher

7 hrs ago | 821 Views

Marvo Stationery saga rages on...10 years later

8 hrs ago | 716 Views

Zimbabwe economy could grow 6% this year

12 hrs ago | 464 Views

Wicknell Chivhayo flaunts new Rolls Royce

13 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Treasury gives 7-day ultimatum to 'air suppliers', threatens property seizures

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

U.S. instructed to lift 'antiquated' sanctions against Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2211 Views

CCC asks why the 'Gold Mafia' arrests have taken so long

14 hrs ago | 1017 Views

'Chamisa's CCC struggles for rural candidates'

15 hrs ago | 1682 Views

'Mnangagwa contaminating churches,' says Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 914 Views

Mnangagwa's wife bars private media, again

15 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Sikhala violence trial kicks off

15 hrs ago | 587 Views

Xenophobic xx-Jo'burg mayor says he is not xenophobic

15 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed HIV funding burden

15 hrs ago | 376 Views

Harare man who duped Nyasa Air nabbed at court

15 hrs ago | 341 Views

Moreblessing Ali's killer further remanded in custody

15 hrs ago | 403 Views

Dembare boss backs Maruwa

15 hrs ago | 202 Views

US$5m required to resuscitate Harare Power Station

15 hrs ago | 231 Views

Man forges wife's signature to facilitate divorce

15 hrs ago | 431 Views

Wife stabbed 19 times

15 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zhezhingtonz unstoppable

15 hrs ago | 338 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs to build on Dembare win

15 hrs ago | 66 Views

Dembare supporters unhappy

15 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe lecturers go on strike

15 hrs ago | 807 Views

Construction of 12 large dams accelerated in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company seeks investors for 3 thermal power stations

15 hrs ago | 181 Views

It's time for political gimmicks

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

Over 100 Zimbabweans evacuated from Sudan

24 Apr 2023 at 20:36hrs | 868 Views

Fake booze booms in Zimbabwe

24 Apr 2023 at 20:28hrs | 805 Views

Bhasikiti cleared of rape

24 Apr 2023 at 20:28hrs | 488 Views

Zanu-PF MP candidate ropes in Moses Chunga and Dexter Blackstock

24 Apr 2023 at 20:27hrs | 1241 Views

Mesi dragged to court for unlawful entry

24 Apr 2023 at 17:14hrs | 1865 Views

4 arrested for attempting to steal diesel

24 Apr 2023 at 09:54hrs | 1401 Views

Ramaphosa building a concrete border wall between SA and Mozambique

24 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 8875 Views

Liberian national rapes Zimbabwean student in India

24 Apr 2023 at 08:26hrs | 2078 Views

Mnangagwa hosts regional heads of states in Victoria Falls

24 Apr 2023 at 08:25hrs | 1115 Views

Mnangagwa warns disloyal Zanu-PF MPs

24 Apr 2023 at 07:54hrs | 2270 Views

Mnangagwa challenger employing delaying tactics, says Court

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1699 Views

Polad member challenges 2023 poll fees

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 705 Views

Foreign lawyers throw weight behind Mahere

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1171 Views

All Zimbabweans must enjoy the fruits of independence

24 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days