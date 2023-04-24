Latest News Editor's Choice


Highlanders FC replica jerseys available from May

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
REPLICAS for the 2023 edition of the Highlanders kit will be available for sale on May 20, the club has said.

"MaBossolona Amahle, may you kindly note that our 2023 season replica jerseys are not yet available in store. They will be available from the 20th of May 2023," said Highlanders on their official social media accounts.

Highlanders didn't announce the prices for the replicas, but it is highly likely that they will stick to the US$25 that they sold the 2022 editions for.

Bosso took delivery of two new designs out of the four playing kits last week. Their technical sponsors On The Ball (OTB) Looks said the delay in getting the 2023 kit was due to an internal OTB ordering issue that clashed with the January Chinese holidays.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the 2023 replicas and will get the first glimpse of how the T-shirts look when Highlanders don the new design of their traditional black and white strip (Amawaba) as they play host to Hwange in a league match set for Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The Bulawayo soccer giants also received a predominantly white kit whose top has some black patches in the centre.

The OTB Looks sponsored kits that are outstanding are the second home kit and the alternative strip.

Last season, Highlanders had an all-black kit as their second home jersey, whose design they have improved. The 2023 edition of the second home kit is black at the top that fades into white from the centre to the bottom of the jersey.

Highlanders have replaced the all-red alternative kit with a predominantly white kit that has a red hem and collar.

Source - The Chronicle
