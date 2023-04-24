Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala's wife breaks down

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Job Sikhala's wife on Monday broke down as she gave a moving testimony of how the jailed opposition lawmaker and his family have been let down by what she described as Zimbabwe's "shameful" judiciary.

Ellen Sikhala was speaking at the launch of the report, "Justice Delayed is Justice Denied (Persecution by Prosecution)" authored by human rights defenders focusing on how Job Sikhala remains in prison even if he has not been convicted.

The event was held at SAPES Trust in Harare.

The report is a legal critic of the manner in which Zimbabwe's judicial processes have been violated at will by court officials to deny Sikhala his freedom as enshrined in the national constitution.

The report does not delve into the merits of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) politician's trial which is still sub judice.

The father of 12 children has been languishing at Chikurubi Maximum Prison since his arrest mid-June last year, charged with violence incitement.

His many bail attempts have been dismissed on every turn by Zimbabwean courts which maintain the fiery politician has propensity to commit similar offences, having been arrested more than 60 times since he broke onto the Zimbabwean political arena in his raw 20s nearly two decades ago.

His lawyers argue he has never been convicted in any of the offences.

In her testimony, Ellen Sikhala said life has been tough as she took the mantle to fend for the lawmaker's big family when its breadwinner languishes in jail.

She said her family has not benefitted from Zimbabwe's criminal justice system that continues to delay processes that should lead to the conclusion of the legislator's case.

"It is stressful especially during the court days; you will see that our judiciary is a shame, it is a shame to the nation, it is a shame to the whole world, it is not doing what it is supposed to do," Ellen said.

She narrated how Sikhala's family members are made to while up time within corridors of Rotton Row court without any meaningful progress to her husband's trial.

"It's a shame and it is confusing always to stand the whole day roaming around the courts with nothing happening," she said.

"As a family, we just hope the Lord will keep him safe for us in the horrible cells in which he is living.

"It is a place that he is not supposed to be, but our hands are tied; we just feel and hope that the Lord will take us through as the experience is just bad for us."

Ellen broke down.

Among guests who consoled her was Tanele Maseko, wife to slain ESwatini human rights defender Thulani Maseko who died in a hail of bullets January by assassins who stormed a family home in the tiny kingdom to commit the crime.

Tanele flew in to grace the occasion and also share her experiences as a spouse to a targeted human rights defender.

She said Zimbabwe and Eswatini both have constitutions that are explicit on the protection of citizen rights but regretted how the same laws are being violated by the ruling elite.

She lamented how Zimbabwe's constitution has failed to serve Sikhala, also a human rights defender.

Tanele said, while directing her comments to Ellen, "I want to say, my sister, I know it's not easy, I know it's tough; but this one you have to stick it out.

"It's going to be a long road, I ask you and the kids to hold the faith and fight on."

The event, organised by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum in partnership with the Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (Southern Defenders), was graced by some prominent human rights defenders and a handful staff from some embassies.

The event also saw the simultaneous launch of the first Southern Africa Model Law on the Protection and Promotion of the Work of Human Rights Defenders which is designed to introduce standards for the protection and promotion of human rights defenders and their work in Southern Africa, with a view to encourage SADC Member States to legislate the standards.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Sikhala, #Remand, #Wife

Comments


Must Read

ANC wants South Africa to withdraw ICC membership

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Regime change' NGO disapproves of King Mswati opening ZITF

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Highlanders FC replica jerseys available from May

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bus conductor arrested over smuggling

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

ZITF slashes entry prices by half

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Thieves steal vehicle from police station

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Man robbed by commercial sex workers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Armed robbers pounce on family, indecently assault wife

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe National Lawyers Forum sets free legal clinic

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Women team up, bash hubby snatcher

7 hrs ago | 825 Views

Marvo Stationery saga rages on...10 years later

8 hrs ago | 721 Views

Zimbabwe economy could grow 6% this year

12 hrs ago | 464 Views

Wicknell Chivhayo flaunts new Rolls Royce

13 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Treasury gives 7-day ultimatum to 'air suppliers', threatens property seizures

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

U.S. instructed to lift 'antiquated' sanctions against Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2218 Views

CCC asks why the 'Gold Mafia' arrests have taken so long

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

'Chamisa's CCC struggles for rural candidates'

15 hrs ago | 1684 Views

'Mnangagwa contaminating churches,' says Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 915 Views

Mnangagwa's wife bars private media, again

15 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Sikhala violence trial kicks off

15 hrs ago | 588 Views

Xenophobic xx-Jo'burg mayor says he is not xenophobic

15 hrs ago | 944 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed HIV funding burden

15 hrs ago | 376 Views

Harare man who duped Nyasa Air nabbed at court

15 hrs ago | 342 Views

Moreblessing Ali's killer further remanded in custody

15 hrs ago | 403 Views

Dembare boss backs Maruwa

15 hrs ago | 202 Views

US$5m required to resuscitate Harare Power Station

15 hrs ago | 231 Views

Man forges wife's signature to facilitate divorce

15 hrs ago | 431 Views

Wife stabbed 19 times

15 hrs ago | 793 Views

Zhezhingtonz unstoppable

15 hrs ago | 338 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs to build on Dembare win

15 hrs ago | 66 Views

Dembare supporters unhappy

15 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe lecturers go on strike

15 hrs ago | 810 Views

Construction of 12 large dams accelerated in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company seeks investors for 3 thermal power stations

15 hrs ago | 181 Views

It's time for political gimmicks

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

Over 100 Zimbabweans evacuated from Sudan

24 Apr 2023 at 20:36hrs | 870 Views

Fake booze booms in Zimbabwe

24 Apr 2023 at 20:28hrs | 805 Views

Bhasikiti cleared of rape

24 Apr 2023 at 20:28hrs | 488 Views

Zanu-PF MP candidate ropes in Moses Chunga and Dexter Blackstock

24 Apr 2023 at 20:27hrs | 1241 Views

Mesi dragged to court for unlawful entry

24 Apr 2023 at 17:14hrs | 1866 Views

4 arrested for attempting to steal diesel

24 Apr 2023 at 09:54hrs | 1401 Views

Ramaphosa building a concrete border wall between SA and Mozambique

24 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 8897 Views

Liberian national rapes Zimbabwean student in India

24 Apr 2023 at 08:26hrs | 2078 Views

Mnangagwa hosts regional heads of states in Victoria Falls

24 Apr 2023 at 08:25hrs | 1115 Views

Mnangagwa warns disloyal Zanu-PF MPs

24 Apr 2023 at 07:54hrs | 2270 Views

Mnangagwa challenger employing delaying tactics, says Court

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1700 Views

Polad member challenges 2023 poll fees

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 705 Views

Foreign lawyers throw weight behind Mahere

24 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1172 Views

All Zimbabweans must enjoy the fruits of independence

24 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days