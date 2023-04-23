Latest News Editor's Choice


Spacious Luna Park welcomes Trade fair visitors

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
 Visitors to the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair who have over the years been accustomed to having the Luna Park adjacent to the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC), the venue of the international trade showcase, are in for a treat this year as the amusement park has relocated to a new site to accommodate more rides.

 Luna Park, the only mobile leisure-ride centre in Zimbabwe, has moved to a more secure venue with more space to accommodate more machines.

 Proprietors of the Luna Park, Family Amusement Park, have committed to providing their services to Bulawayo this month at the open space at the corner of Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street.

The space is much wider and able to accommodate more machines and new rides which have since been introduced.

Established in the 1970s, the Luna Park has always been a favourite of many, from children to adults. With joy rides like the jets, the Ferris wheel and the roller coaster, Luna Park is definitely the go-to place for family time.

Family Amusement Park managing director, Mr Witness Chihota said the move to North End was necessary to accommodate everyone in the city.

He said the traditional venue had always been a challenge to reach for some as it was far.

 "We sat down and deliberated very hard on the change in venue and decided that it was quite necessary. The traditional venue was quite far and out of reach for some who could not afford to walk there. The space was too small to accommodate all our machines and still leave space for the customers to park their cars. We can assure the public that the venue we have chosen for this year's period is secure and more central for everyone as it is nearer to the city centre. One can easily cut across and make their way to the venue," said Mr Chihota.

While most might complain about the Luna Park having been moved away from the venue of the trade showcase, Mr Chihota said they have a solid plan ready to cover the gap as they have made arrangements for transportation of customers from the ZIEC, the venue of the ZITF which is on this week and the city centre to the Luna Park.

"Many people have been asking how we will manage to pull the crowd to the Luna Park considering the fact that we have moved away from the ZIEC, but worry not because we are a step ahead in planning. We have made arrangements with transport operators in the city to ferry customers directly from the trade fair to the Luna Park and from the City Centre as well," said Mr Chihota.

He added that their rides will be accessible at affordable prices to accommodate everyone and they are greatly dedicated to good customer service.  Mr Chihota said all their machines are serviced every morning before operation.


Source - The Chronicle
