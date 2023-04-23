Cholera death toll rises to 17 in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE cholera death toll has risen to 17 in Zimbabwe following two deaths recorded on Monday with reports that the water-borne disease has been detected in Midlands.In a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said while efforts to contain the cholera outbreak have been intensified, nine out of the country's 10 provinces have reported suspected cases, with only Matabeleland North Province still unaffected.On Sunday, Midlands recorded eight cases and one of the death the following day.Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that the 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.The first cholera outbreak in the country this year was on February 12 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province"As of Monday, April 24, 2023, 18 cases are hospitalised and admitted to Beitbridge District Hospital CTC (seven), Mutare City (two), Mutasa (one), Mwenezi District (four), Chiredzi (two), and Chirumanzu (four). As of Monday, Zimbabwe had recorded 540 suspected cholera cases, 110 confirmed cases, 503 recoveries, four confirmed deaths, and 13 suspected deaths," read the cholera report.To date, cases have been reported in nine provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, and they have no epidemiological link to each other."Matabeleland South accounts for the highest number of recorded cases at 204, followed by Manicaland at 174 and then Mashonaland West at 102. At number four there is Mashonaland Central with 75 cases. Masvingo, Midlands and Mashonaland East account for 37, 12 and 10 cases respectively," read the report."Bulawayo has recorded a total of four cases so far and Harare remains with the least as only one case has been recorded."Matabeleland South Province has recorded the highest number of cholera cases in Zimbabwe since the outbreak of the disease amid fears that contaminated water is worsening the situation at the border town.In a public notice last week Beitbridge Municipality said: "In light of the cholera outbreak in Beitbridge, especially in the SDP area (Kwalu 2), all owners or operators of water vending trucks are called upon to come forward and register with the council on their operations. This has been necessitated by suspected unsafe water supplies being sold to members of the public."