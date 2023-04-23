Latest News Editor's Choice


Unpaid fees threaten Bosso camp

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE delay in paying Independence Cup allowances threatened to destabilise the Highlanders Football Club's impressive start to the season, with the club moving quickly yesterday to douse flames as they notified players to expect their payments soon.

Highlanders beat Dynamos 5-3 on penalties to pocket a cool US$35 000 prize money on April 18 in Mount Darwin. Dynamos went home with US$25 000.

Unbeknown to Highlanders, Dynamos' players informed their Bosso counterparts that they received all their Independence Cup allowances which included appearance fees as well as their share of the prize money on Thursday.

Highlanders allegedly assured players that they will receive their bonuses before their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Yadah which they won 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium.

Players' share from the prize money is 40 percent, meaning they'll split US$14 000, with the club getting U$21 000.

The players who made it to the Independence Cup match day squad are also due to get an appearance fee of US$540 each.

Highlanders' communications and marketing officer Nozibelo Maphosa could neither confirm nor deny that there are delays in clearing Independence Cup allowances.

"The players know how the club operates. If they have any issues they know the structures and processes," said Maphosa.

Alleged fear of victimisation by the club has seen players expressing their displeasure to some of their friends as well as club members, who in turn took to social media to spread the reports.

News of players' disgruntlement about a delay in payment of their allowances broke out on social media platforms, with some lashing out at the club saying it must pay the players on time to avoid unrest that might affect their performances.

Others brushed aside the matter, saying the news of outstanding allowances were false, while some allayed fears of unrest, coming to the club management's corner that arrears will soon be cleared.

This publication has it on good authority that the club assured captains at a lunch-time held meeting yesterday to expect their dues at least by end of the day today.

Highlanders have had a good start to the season, being among four-teams – Caps United, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chicken Inn – that are unbeaten in the league.

Bosso, second on the table with 11 points from five matches, have won three games, claiming the scalp of Black Rhinos, champions FC Platinum and Yadah.

The Bulawayo giants have shared spoils with ZPC Kariba and Chicken Inn.

It is their brilliant start to the season that multitude of their followers will want Highlanders to maintain by decisively dealing with issues that might affect their run.

Source - The Chronicle
