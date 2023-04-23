Latest News Editor's Choice


Sister-in-law's hand cut with chainsaw

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A Harare man appeared in court over the weekend for allegedly cutting his sister-in-law's right hand with a chainsaw when she asked him not to cut down trees at their home.

Patrick Machowe (45) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi charged with attempted murder and was remanded on $100 000 bail to May 29.

Prosecuting, Mr Loveit Mawungira alleged that on April 19, at Lot 12 Spitzrop Farm compound at around 10:25am, Machowe was cutting down trees using a chainsaw.

The complainant, Sharon Mero (52), approached him and asked him not to cut down the trees.

But Machowe went haywire and charged towards her holding the chainsaw. He cut Ms Mero once on the right hand and she sustained a deep cut. The matter was reported to the police, leading to Machowe's arrest.

Meanwhile, three teenagers aged 17,18, and 19 appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with murder.

The State alleged that on April 20, at Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre, the 18-year-old teenager stoned the now deceased with a half brick on the upper back.

The other two teenagers forcibly grabbed the now-deceased neck during the fight and exchanged punches with him.

The matter was remanded to June 20.

Source - The Herald
