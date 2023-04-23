7-day ultimatum for unscrupulous suppliers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Suppliers of undelivered goods and those Government officials who authorised the contracts for undelivered goods are now under intense investigation with arrests imminent, Permanent Secretary of Finance and Economic Development George Guvamatanga has said.Speaking during the launch of the new manual implementing international public sector accounting standards in Harare this week Mr Guvamatanga said there were individuals and companies paid for goods which they did not have or never supplied."Another very disturbing trend in the public procurement system is what is now called in the streets ‘air supply' where invoices are generated and payments made but nothing is delivered."We are currently further strengthening our procurement systems. We have several cases currently under investigation of ‘air supply' and the culprits will be dealt across the whole system from Government to the suppliers. They will be dealt with stern measures they deserve."This is a very strong warning to all of those who have been involved in this ‘air supply' that your time has come to an end and the system we have put in place will make sure that you are all ploughed out wherever you are hiding."He advised those guilty of such practices to "correct their mess" before their arrest."I guess for those who are smart enough maybe in the next seven days I advise you to find the goods which you were supposed to deliver and deliver them because they are coming after you."Mr Guvamatanga said his Ministry had been doing investigations and would soon reveal results."We have had two months looking into the issue and after we have finished we will announce how many people or companies have been fingered or arrested and how much we have recovered."At the moment our investigations have revealed that it's a lot of money that the Government has lost through these ‘air suppliers'."The law gave Government power to also punish unscrupulous Government officials who had been supporting the shenanigans by signing contracts for non-existent goods and services."Our laws allow us to also punish government officials who have been signing papers with these ‘air suppliers'. Our laws allow us to sell assets, such as cars or houses of the government officials who have been authorising papers of these ‘air supply' companies or individuals to recover the Government's lost money."The move by the Government to chase bogus suppliers is and extension of the value for money initiative being implemented to enhance procurement systems. Value for money policies meant that those who did supply were hit for overcharging. The extension now moves onto to those who did not even bother to supply.