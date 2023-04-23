Sikhala's wife weeps over hubby's jailing

News / National

by Staff reporter

INCARCERATED legislator Job Sikhala's wife Ellen broke down in tears on Monday while narrating the challenges the family has endured since his arrest.The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice-chairperson has been in pre-trial detention since June last year on charges of inciting violence at the funeral wake of party activist Moreblessing Ali by an alleged member of the ruling Zanu-PF party.He is also facing charges of obstructing the course of justice and disorderly conduct, and has been denied bail countless times.Speaking on Monday at the launch of two publications authored by Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network, Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, Civic Space Network, and Political Prisoners in Africa, a heartbroken Ellen said it had not been easy for her to fend for the family."It is always confusing to spend the whole day roaming around the courts with nothing materialising, just like today (Monday), we had been at the court since morning, but nothing has changed," Ellen said."We just hope that the Lord will keep him safe for us in the horrible cells he's living in. It is a place he is not supposed to be, but our hands are tied. We just pray and hope that the Lord will take us through."Tears flowed freely when she talked about how the incarnation of her husband had affected their children."The experience is just bad for us, even for the kids. They are becoming impatient now. Sometimes it's hard to explain things to them, but we want to thank the listening ear of our Lord that is keeping them strong also," she said.Sikhala recently told our sister newspaper The Standard that he was "bitter, angry and will not forgive" CCC leadership for allegedly conniving with the regime to keep him in prison.The CCC leadership has, however, dismissed the claims.