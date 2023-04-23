Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fraud suspect to spend more time in remand prison

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE man, who allegedly duped Nyasa Air Charter in a botched US$1,5 million partnership deal, appeared in court yesterday.

Landon was arrested at the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday after a warrant of his arrest was issued for violating bail conditions.

His defence team, led by Munyaradzi Midzi, told the court that Landon was not in wilful default of his bail, but was bed-ridden at the time. The defence submitted that the doctor who attended to Landon wrote to the police to inform them about his condition.

The State led by Lancelot Mutsokoti objected to the admissibility of the letter, arguing that it was not in affidavit form.

Mutsokoti told the court that Landon was in breach of bail conditions and had been interfering with State witnesses that include Given Bradenkamp and his wife Victoria.

Bradenkamp told the court that Landon sent threatening messages to him and his wife after seeing him at a coffee shop in Borrowdale while having a meeting with Adam Woodington, a complainant in the Nyasa Air Charter fraud case. The matter was deferred to today.

Source - newsday
More on: #Fraud, #Prison, #Suspect

Comments


Must Read

Steenhuisen mobilising 'apartheid' parties to defeat ANC

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders fail to make request to facilitate their return home

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Bosso's Ndhlovu in Austria trials

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mukamba boost for Dynamos

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

180 000 ZEP holders awaiting legal challenge outcome

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

UK MPs want Mnangagwa invite cancelled

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe price spikes spook consumers

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

No photos please, Auxillia security tells villagers

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Chief tells govt to 'pamper us some more'

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chinese steel plant now 60% complete

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Govt must act sensibly on civil servants wages

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Embrace smart cities concept'

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Epworth tittle deeds ignite raging debate

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife trial deferred

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Sikhala's wife weeps over hubby's jailing

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Gweru set to duplicate traffic lights

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'2,8 million Zimbabweans unemployed'

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zesa engages ZRA for more water

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa rally disrupter gets 2 charges

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe electricity supply improves

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

7-day ultimatum for unscrupulous suppliers

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

2 400 meat vendors arrested, butcheries closed

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZITF roars to life

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Varsity open to everyone

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Councillors in massive workshops looting scam

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Treasury unearths fraud in public procurement

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Judge quits as tribunal is sworn in

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Sister-in-law's hand cut with chainsaw

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bogus cement dealers flee country

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Nkayi snake bite victim gets artificial limb

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Unpaid fees threaten Bosso camp

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Hwange Unit 7 clocks full load of 300MW

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Cattle sales still banned at ZITF

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Cholera death toll rises to 17 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Trade Fair fever grips Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Spacious Luna Park welcomes Trade fair visitors

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Sikhala's wife breaks down

13 hrs ago | 2055 Views

ANC wants South Africa to withdraw ICC membership

13 hrs ago | 462 Views

'Regime change' NGO disapproves of King Mswati opening ZITF

13 hrs ago | 513 Views

Highlanders FC replica jerseys available from May

13 hrs ago | 154 Views

Bus conductor arrested over smuggling

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

ZITF slashes entry prices by half

13 hrs ago | 447 Views

Thieves steal vehicle from police station

13 hrs ago | 598 Views

Man robbed by commercial sex workers

13 hrs ago | 302 Views

Armed robbers pounce on family, indecently assault wife

13 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe National Lawyers Forum sets free legal clinic

17 hrs ago | 215 Views

Women team up, bash hubby snatcher

18 hrs ago | 977 Views

Marvo Stationery saga rages on...10 years later

19 hrs ago | 861 Views

Zimbabwe economy could grow 6% this year

23 hrs ago | 491 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days