Fraud suspect to spend more time in remand prison

A HARARE man, who allegedly duped Nyasa Air Charter in a botched US$1,5 million partnership deal, appeared in court yesterday.Landon was arrested at the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday after a warrant of his arrest was issued for violating bail conditions.His defence team, led by Munyaradzi Midzi, told the court that Landon was not in wilful default of his bail, but was bed-ridden at the time. The defence submitted that the doctor who attended to Landon wrote to the police to inform them about his condition.The State led by Lancelot Mutsokoti objected to the admissibility of the letter, arguing that it was not in affidavit form.Mutsokoti told the court that Landon was in breach of bail conditions and had been interfering with State witnesses that include Given Bradenkamp and his wife Victoria.Bradenkamp told the court that Landon sent threatening messages to him and his wife after seeing him at a coffee shop in Borrowdale while having a meeting with Adam Woodington, a complainant in the Nyasa Air Charter fraud case. The matter was deferred to today.