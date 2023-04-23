Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief tells govt to 'pamper us some more'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ONE of the country's traditional leaders has told government to give them more freebies for them to earn respect from their subjects.

The new demands come hardly a month after President Emerson Mnangagwa promised to hand over top-of-the-range cars to the chiefs in a gesture he said was meant to make sure that they help Zanu-PF win elections later this year.

However, Chief Svosve of Hwedza said traditional leaders deserved more.

"We have MPs (Members of Parliament) given cars to work with so why should we not be given cars, loans and seating allowances," Svosve told NewsDay on the sidelines of an agriculture field day in Hwedza on Thursday.

"Chiefs should be treated with respect and be given more perks.

"In fact, we are being short-changed as we should be treated as kings and given spacious houses and bodyguards to protect us."

Svosve said they want barricaded castles.

"Back in the day, kings and chiefs commanded respect and it was not easy to access the chief because of his barricaded kingdoms," he said.

"That's what we want."

Chief Svosve said government should also bestow them with powers to arrest and punish sex offenders.

"We don't condone sex offenders and people who indulge in early marriages as well as people who snatch other people's wives," Svosve said.

"The government should entrust us with the powers to arrest and punish these offenders."

Ironically, Council of Chiefs President and Pan African Parliament chairman Chief Fortune Charumbira is being accused of reportedly sexually assaulting his niece.

Source - newsday
More on: #Pamper, #Chief, #Govt

Comments


Must Read

Steenhuisen mobilising 'apartheid' parties to defeat ANC

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders fail to make request to facilitate their return home

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bosso's Ndhlovu in Austria trials

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mukamba boost for Dynamos

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

180 000 ZEP holders awaiting legal challenge outcome

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

UK MPs want Mnangagwa invite cancelled

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe price spikes spook consumers

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

No photos please, Auxillia security tells villagers

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Chinese steel plant now 60% complete

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Govt must act sensibly on civil servants wages

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

'Embrace smart cities concept'

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Epworth tittle deeds ignite raging debate

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Fraud suspect to spend more time in remand prison

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife trial deferred

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Sikhala's wife weeps over hubby's jailing

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Gweru set to duplicate traffic lights

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'2,8 million Zimbabweans unemployed'

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zesa engages ZRA for more water

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa rally disrupter gets 2 charges

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe electricity supply improves

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

7-day ultimatum for unscrupulous suppliers

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

2 400 meat vendors arrested, butcheries closed

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZITF roars to life

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Varsity open to everyone

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Councillors in massive workshops looting scam

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Treasury unearths fraud in public procurement

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Judge quits as tribunal is sworn in

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Sister-in-law's hand cut with chainsaw

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bogus cement dealers flee country

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Nkayi snake bite victim gets artificial limb

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Unpaid fees threaten Bosso camp

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Hwange Unit 7 clocks full load of 300MW

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Cattle sales still banned at ZITF

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Cholera death toll rises to 17 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Trade Fair fever grips Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Spacious Luna Park welcomes Trade fair visitors

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Sikhala's wife breaks down

13 hrs ago | 2054 Views

ANC wants South Africa to withdraw ICC membership

13 hrs ago | 462 Views

'Regime change' NGO disapproves of King Mswati opening ZITF

13 hrs ago | 512 Views

Highlanders FC replica jerseys available from May

13 hrs ago | 154 Views

Bus conductor arrested over smuggling

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

ZITF slashes entry prices by half

13 hrs ago | 447 Views

Thieves steal vehicle from police station

13 hrs ago | 598 Views

Man robbed by commercial sex workers

13 hrs ago | 302 Views

Armed robbers pounce on family, indecently assault wife

13 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe National Lawyers Forum sets free legal clinic

17 hrs ago | 215 Views

Women team up, bash hubby snatcher

18 hrs ago | 977 Views

Marvo Stationery saga rages on...10 years later

19 hrs ago | 861 Views

Zimbabwe economy could grow 6% this year

23 hrs ago | 491 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days