Bosso's Ndhlovu in Austria trials

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BUDDING Highlanders' attacking midfielder Prince Ndhlovu will spend two months in Austria, training with that country's top-flight football side SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz.

Nozibelo Maphosa, the Highlanders communications and marketing officer, confirmed that the teenage sensation, who turned 17 in January, arrived at Graz, about 200km away from Austria's capital Vienna last Friday in time for his trial stint at the Austrian Bundesliga club.

"Prince Ndhlovu has arrived for trials at SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz of Austria. He arrived in Austria on Friday last week, and his trials are expected to stretch up to the end of the month in June.

"We wish him the best of luck. May he continue flying the Highlanders and national flag high," Maphosa said.

This is the third time that Ndhlovu has been presented with trials' offers this year.

In February, Ndhlovu missed out on a month-long trial stint at Croatian second tier club HNK Vukovar 1991 alongside Majesa Academy's attacking midfielder Promise Sithole after being denied a visa.

The Bosso player had spent two weeks training at Orlando Pirates' grounds as he waited for an ill-fated Croatian tour.

Ndhlovu's trial stint in Austria comes a month after the promising football star, who is yet to play a Premiership game this season, went for a six-day assessment at the Bucaneers.

The left-footed midfielder was at Orlando Pirates from March 20 to 26.

Asked about the outcome of Ndhlovu's assessment at Orlando Pirates, a month after completing his trials, Maphosa said:

"At the right time, the club will communicate to the public, like what we did about him travelling to Austria."

Promoted into the first team from Highlanders' development side Bosso-90 last season, Ndhlovu had his debut against Manica Diamonds when he came from the bench to show some flashes of brilliance in the 12 minutes he played in Bosso's 3-0 win.

The Makokoba-bred former Mzilikazi High School pupil got a standing ovation from the Bosso fans who were keen on seeing new talent. Ndhlovu didn't disappoint and had his nerves been calm, he could have scored on his debut as he twice came face-to-face with Manica Diamonds goalie Jorum Muchambo.

Ndhlovu sent Bosso fans into a frenzy when he controlled the ball, overstepped as he dribbled past a defender before playing a one-two with Washington Navaya to come face-to-face with Muchambo only to shoot wide.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Bosso, #Austria, #Trials

