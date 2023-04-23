Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders fail to make request to facilitate their return home

News / National

by Staff reporter

None of the almost 180 000 Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders have made a formal request to the Zimbabwean Embassy to facilitate their return home yet.This as the permit, which affords holders the means to study, live and work in South Africa is expected to expire on 30 June.The Zimbabwean Embassy previously offered assistance to its nationals who wish to voluntarily return home earlier this year.Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi says, "Most of them want the facilitation to return, either at the end of May or in the course of June. So, presently there are no [formal requests], there is no facilitation because there have been no such requests."Earlier this month, a full bench in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria reserved its ruling in the African Amity and the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association's application for a notice to amend the relief sought in its challenge of Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's decision to terminate the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP).The applicants were expected to argue their main application against the Minister's decision before the virtual court.