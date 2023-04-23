Latest News Editor's Choice


Gweru business mogul targets UK property market

by Staff Reporter
56 mins ago | Views
PROMINENT Gweru businesswoman and philanthropist, Dr Smelly Dube last week attended high-level meetings in Glasgow and England to prepare her entry into the United Kingdom's most lucrative property market.

The industrious Dube was also part of the two-day Zimbabwe Capital Markets Indaba in London headed by Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube.

She was part of the over 300 public and private sector executives from Zimbabwe who attended the high-valued business gathering in London.

The two-day workshop was co-hosted by the Finance Markets Indaba (FMI) and the Zimbabwe Embassy in the United Kingdom at the London Stock Exchange.

The River Valley proprietor has managed to carve her own niche in male-dominated property development. She has now expanded her enterprise to include gold mining.

The eccentric businesswoman said she attended a couple of business meetings in Glasgow to explore more investment opportunities in Europe as well as lure investors to Zimbabwe.

"We had a hectic schedule here as we seek to expand our business, for now, we were fully booked with various business meetings lined up as we explore investment opportunities here," said Dr Dube.

She said while on a mission to explore some business ventures in the UK, she was also carrying President His Excellency President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa's message that Zimbabwe is Open for business.

"While we seek to invest in the UK, we have also not forgotten to remind the potential investors here that Zimbabwe is a great nation with various investment opportunities as well under the Second Republic, we are thus carrying President Mnangagwa's message that Zimbabwe is open for Business," she said.

Dr Dube said she will be in the UK to also witness the coronation of Charles III and wife Camilla as King and Queen of England which is scheduled for 6 May.

She is also set to attend the Leaders Without Borders International Business and Investment Summit and Honours to be held late next month in London.

She is accompanied by her husband, Eng Mncedisi Dube who is also the River Valley Group of Companies chairman.

