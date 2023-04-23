Latest News Editor's Choice


LISTEN: Song uses Mnangagwa's speech to encourage youth to work hard

by APO
11 mins ago | Views
A new song has surfaced online that uses President Emmerson Mnangagwa's speech on how to make $1 million USD. The song encourages the youth to stop taking shortcuts (ku ngwavha-ngwavha) in life and to focus on hard work and dedication.


Byo24News · Mnangagwa 1Million Song

Source - Byo24News

Comments


