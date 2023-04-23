Chiwenga opens ZITF Business Conference

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has officially opened this year's edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair's (ZITF) International Business Conference (IBC) with a call to local businesses to take a lead in innovation to meet global competitiveness.The conference, which is an interface between the private sector, international investors and Government provides a platform for parties to exchange notes on how they can create synergies as well as a conducive business environment.This year's conference is being held under the theme, "Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness."In his keynote address, VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe is on an accelerated economic development trajectory and this has been anchored on private sector led drive.To achieve this, VP Chiwenga said business needs to be transformative and innovate in their operations as opposed to seating on their laurels with the misleading hope that the business environment will continue to carry them as has been the case."The world is changing at an unprecedented pace and both businesses and countries must adapt and innovate in order to stay competitive," said VP Chiwenga."We must be at the forefront of innovation and driving change if we are to succeed in achieving our national aspiration for an empowered and prosperous upper-middle income economy by 2030."Investment in innovation is therefore, paramount as businesses and countries continue to seek ways to competitively stand out in the international markets. We must focus our efforts on leveraging the latest technologies to meet the ever-changing demands of global economy," he said.VP Chiwenga assured industry and commerce captains attending the conference of Government's commitment to ensuring that they have an excellent business operating environment.He zoomed in on the progress the economy has made under the Second Republic and highlighted that Government will continue to pull all stops to consolidate on these gains till the attainment of Vision 2030 as envisioned by the President.The opening ceremony was also attended by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, several other ministers, deputy ministers, ZITF board and management, captains of industry and fair exhibitors.