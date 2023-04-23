Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga opens ZITF Business Conference

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has officially opened this year's edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair's (ZITF) International Business Conference (IBC) with a call to local businesses to take a lead in innovation to meet global competitiveness.

The conference, which is an interface between the private sector, international investors and Government provides a platform for parties to exchange notes on how they can create synergies as well as a conducive business environment.

This year's conference is being held under the theme, "Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness."

In his keynote address, VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe is on an accelerated economic development trajectory and this has been anchored on private sector led drive.

To achieve this, VP Chiwenga said business needs to be transformative and innovate in their operations as opposed to seating on their laurels with the misleading hope that the business environment will continue to carry them as has been the case.

"The world is changing at an unprecedented pace and both businesses and countries must adapt and innovate in order to stay competitive," said VP Chiwenga.

"We must be at the forefront of innovation and driving change if we are to succeed in achieving our national aspiration for an empowered and prosperous upper-middle income economy by 2030.

"Investment in innovation is therefore, paramount as businesses and countries continue to seek ways to competitively stand out in the international markets. We must focus our efforts on leveraging the latest technologies to meet the ever-changing demands of global economy," he said.

VP Chiwenga assured industry and commerce captains attending the conference of Government's commitment to ensuring that they have an excellent business operating environment.

He zoomed in on the progress the economy has made under the Second Republic and highlighted that Government will continue to pull all stops to consolidate on these gains till the attainment of Vision 2030 as envisioned by the President.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, several other ministers, deputy ministers, ZITF board and management, captains of industry and fair exhibitors.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's CCC has only three officials

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa wants election to stop 'dictatorship'

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Sikhala denies inciting public violence

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa losing grip on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

Magistrate fired in sex affair scandal

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mohadi continues with VP duties

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Fadzayi Mahere appeals conviction and sentence

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

6 dead, 26 injured in two road traffic accidents

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chiwenga punishing Zimbabwe's health workers?

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF going to do yet another rerun of its primary elections

5 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zebra kiss bus veers off road, 20 injured

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ex-Minister's trial date set

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa speech remixed into a song, goes viral

13 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Zimbabwe conducts a cholera simulation exercise to improve readiness and response

13 hrs ago | 130 Views

The new Big Six: Is there a changing of the guard in the Premier League?

13 hrs ago | 634 Views

'Dead' man and wife arrested for murder, car theft in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 1906 Views

'It's dumb for CCC to boycott elections with Mwonzora lurking!' He's bait, participate and VHUMBU! Pwete-e-e!

14 hrs ago | 937 Views

Black people can conquer world if only we stopped moping over colonialism and racism!

14 hrs ago | 298 Views

Gweru business mogul targets UK property market

14 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Steenhuisen mobilising 'apartheid' parties to defeat ANC

17 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders fail to make request to facilitate their return home

17 hrs ago | 598 Views

Bosso's Ndhlovu in Austria trials

17 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mukamba boost for Dynamos

17 hrs ago | 358 Views

180 000 ZEP holders awaiting legal challenge outcome

18 hrs ago | 518 Views

UK MPs want Mnangagwa invite cancelled

18 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Zimbabwe price spikes spook consumers

18 hrs ago | 826 Views

No photos please, Auxillia security tells villagers

18 hrs ago | 898 Views

Chief tells govt to 'pamper us some more'

18 hrs ago | 497 Views

Chinese steel plant now 60% complete

18 hrs ago | 360 Views

Govt must act sensibly on civil servants wages

18 hrs ago | 606 Views

'Embrace smart cities concept'

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Epworth tittle deeds ignite raging debate

18 hrs ago | 595 Views

Fraud suspect to spend more time in remand prison

18 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife trial deferred

18 hrs ago | 197 Views

Sikhala's wife weeps over hubby's jailing

18 hrs ago | 429 Views

Gweru set to duplicate traffic lights

18 hrs ago | 229 Views

'2,8 million Zimbabweans unemployed'

18 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zesa engages ZRA for more water

18 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa rally disrupter gets 2 charges

18 hrs ago | 855 Views

Zimbabwe electricity supply improves

18 hrs ago | 525 Views

7-day ultimatum for unscrupulous suppliers

18 hrs ago | 124 Views

2 400 meat vendors arrested, butcheries closed

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

ZITF roars to life

18 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Varsity open to everyone

18 hrs ago | 198 Views

Councillors in massive workshops looting scam

18 hrs ago | 408 Views

Treasury unearths fraud in public procurement

18 hrs ago | 134 Views

Judge quits as tribunal is sworn in

18 hrs ago | 303 Views

Sister-in-law's hand cut with chainsaw

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bogus cement dealers flee country

18 hrs ago | 348 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days