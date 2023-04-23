Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zebra kiss bus veers off road, 20 injured

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
TWENTY people were injured when a Zebra Kiss bus veered off the road and landed on its side along Mutare-Masvingo Road.

The accident occurred around midnight on 25 April.

The injured are seeking medical attention at Victoria Chitepo Hospital. Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle.

"The ZRP confirms a serious road traffic accident which occurred on 2514/23 at about 2300 hours at the 5-kilometre peg along Mutare-Masvingo Rd where twenty passengers were injured when a Zebra Kiss bus traveling towards Mutare veered off the road and landed on its left side. The injured are admitted to Victoria Chitepo Hospital. More details will be released in due course," read the tweet.


Source - The Chronicle
