6 dead, 26 injured in two road traffic accidents

At least six people died while 26 were injured in two separate road traffic accidents Tuesday with one involving a bus belonging to Zebra Kiss buses.The six passengers who died were all travelling in a Toyota Hiace vehicle which got involved in an accident along the Nyika-Zaka road, according to police Wednesday."The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 25/04/23 at around 1700 hours at the 3 kilometre peg along Nyika –Zaka Road where four people died while six others were injured when a Toyota Hiace vehicle with twenty-eight passengers on board veered off the road and overturned twice before landing on its roof," police said via their official social media handles."The bodies of the victims were taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for postmortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital."In another accident that happened around 11pm, 20 passengers of a Zebra Kiss bus were hospitalised when the bus veered off the road while travelling along the Mutare-Masvingo road."The ZRP confirms a serious road traffic accident which occurred on 25/4/23 at about 2300 hours at the 5 kilometre peg along Mutare-Masvingo Rd where twenty passengers were injured when a Zebra Kiss bus travelling towards Mutare veered off the road and landed on its left side."The injured are admitted at Victoria Chitepo Hospital. More details will be released in due course," police said.Zebra Kiss bus company was in March this year suspended from operating after one of its bus crews caused a road traffic accident while racing with a bus from a competitor along the Harare-Mutoko road.The suspension meant that the operators' buses had to be withdrawn from all the routes they were plying and only resume operations once authorities had reviewed the situation and satisfied themselves that they were fully compliant with the terms of the law.