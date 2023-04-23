Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa wants election to stop 'dictatorship'

by Joseph Cotterill
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's main opposition leader has insisted that his party is ready to participate in forthcoming elections, despite the rigging and repression he said was already under way to keep President Emmerson Mnangagwa in power.

Nelson Chamisa, president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the main challenger to the ruling Zanu-PF party, also said the extent of tyranny in the south African nation was worse than under Robert Mugabe, the late dictator. "Mugabe pales into a little example of dictatorship when you look at what's happening now," Chamisa said in an interview.

His CCC is the successor to the Movement for Democratic Change, whose late leader Morgan Tsvangirai once led the challenge to Mugabe. Chamisa re-established the opposition just over a year ago after it lost the MDC name to another group in a court battle that analysts say has helped Zanu-PF to divide its opponents.

Chamisa, 45, dismissed calls for a boycott of the August vote, despite widespread doubts over the process's credibility. "We will not allow Zanu-PF to have a free lunch, we will not allow dictatorship to have a free rein. We have to fight for change and we must give citizens the right to choose their leadership," Chamisa said.

"Surrender is not an option . . . boycotting ourselves is not an option."

The vote will be the second in Zimbabwe since the 2017 coup that toppled Mugabe and installed Mnangagwa. He narrowly defeated Chamisa in a violence-marred poll the following year after pledging to make the hyperinflation-wrecked economy "open for business", but soon reverted to old oppressive ways.
Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa at the independence day celebrations in Mashonaland Central province on April 18 © Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images

Zimbabwe's parlous state has been fed by the collapse of a revived local currency against the US dollar, stoking inflation. The country remains locked out of financial markets because it has failed to clear billions of US dollars in old arrears to international creditors.

Activists have pointed to several flaws in the election process ahead of this year's vote. Zimbabwe's electoral commission has declined to publish the voter roll, a common practice in democracies, insisting that to do so would breach privacy. There is also no provision for the millions of people who make up Zimbabwean diaspora, who have been forced into exodus by the country's economic collapse.

Chamisa also highlighted the repression of opposition to Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, pointing to the detention without trial of Job Sikhala, CCC vice-chairman held on charges of inciting violence. Dozens of party rallies and meetings have also been banned or disrupted, he added.

Some critics in Zimbabwe have accused Chamisa's party of lacking focus, compared with its predecessor. Chamisa said its "structureless structure" was a response to the repression and that it was paying off, with new members joining amid a mass drive to register voters. "We're bigger than we were," he said.

He said the CCC was preparing "agents" to monitor thousands of Zimbabwe's polling stations as part of efforts to counter ballot rigging. Opposition groups have increasingly turned to this strategy in African elections, although it requires intensive ground organisation.

"We're everywhere," Chamisa said, adding that the grip Zanu-PF was traditionally perceived to have on rural voters was overrated. "That army [of polling agents] is ready," he said.

Recent revelations in an Al Jazeera documentary series about high-level political and central bank ties to gold smuggling have added to the voter anger in Zimbabwe.

Undercover reporters recorded individuals allegedly discussing how to launder proceeds to benefit Mnangagwa and his family. Police have said they are investigating, although the president has been publicly silent over the issue. The central bank has denied wrongdoing.

Chamisa called for a full international forensic audit of the central bank and supply chains across Zimbabwe's mineral wealth in response to the revelations. This should include diamonds and chrome, as well as the assets of the growing "lithium mafia," he said, referring to Zimbabwe's deposits of the critical battery metal, which have attracted interest from Chinese mining groups.

The CCC leader said the proceeds of the smuggling were now being deployed to secure support ahead of the polls. "The gold they're looting: they're now bringing back in very funny ways, buying the votes," he said. "We're telling people: 'don't accept this'."


Source - FT

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's CCC has only three officials

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Sikhala denies inciting public violence

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa losing grip on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 753 Views

Magistrate fired in sex affair scandal

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mohadi continues with VP duties

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Fadzayi Mahere appeals conviction and sentence

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

6 dead, 26 injured in two road traffic accidents

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chiwenga punishing Zimbabwe's health workers?

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF going to do yet another rerun of its primary elections

5 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zebra kiss bus veers off road, 20 injured

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ex-Minister's trial date set

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chiwenga opens ZITF Business Conference

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa speech remixed into a song, goes viral

13 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Zimbabwe conducts a cholera simulation exercise to improve readiness and response

13 hrs ago | 130 Views

The new Big Six: Is there a changing of the guard in the Premier League?

13 hrs ago | 634 Views

'Dead' man and wife arrested for murder, car theft in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 1907 Views

'It's dumb for CCC to boycott elections with Mwonzora lurking!' He's bait, participate and VHUMBU! Pwete-e-e!

14 hrs ago | 939 Views

Black people can conquer world if only we stopped moping over colonialism and racism!

14 hrs ago | 298 Views

Gweru business mogul targets UK property market

14 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Steenhuisen mobilising 'apartheid' parties to defeat ANC

17 hrs ago | 594 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders fail to make request to facilitate their return home

17 hrs ago | 599 Views

Bosso's Ndhlovu in Austria trials

17 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mukamba boost for Dynamos

18 hrs ago | 358 Views

180 000 ZEP holders awaiting legal challenge outcome

18 hrs ago | 519 Views

UK MPs want Mnangagwa invite cancelled

18 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Zimbabwe price spikes spook consumers

18 hrs ago | 826 Views

No photos please, Auxillia security tells villagers

18 hrs ago | 898 Views

Chief tells govt to 'pamper us some more'

18 hrs ago | 497 Views

Chinese steel plant now 60% complete

18 hrs ago | 360 Views

Govt must act sensibly on civil servants wages

18 hrs ago | 606 Views

'Embrace smart cities concept'

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Epworth tittle deeds ignite raging debate

18 hrs ago | 595 Views

Fraud suspect to spend more time in remand prison

18 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife trial deferred

18 hrs ago | 197 Views

Sikhala's wife weeps over hubby's jailing

18 hrs ago | 429 Views

Gweru set to duplicate traffic lights

18 hrs ago | 229 Views

'2,8 million Zimbabweans unemployed'

18 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zesa engages ZRA for more water

18 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa rally disrupter gets 2 charges

18 hrs ago | 855 Views

Zimbabwe electricity supply improves

18 hrs ago | 525 Views

7-day ultimatum for unscrupulous suppliers

18 hrs ago | 124 Views

2 400 meat vendors arrested, butcheries closed

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

ZITF roars to life

18 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Varsity open to everyone

18 hrs ago | 198 Views

Councillors in massive workshops looting scam

18 hrs ago | 408 Views

Treasury unearths fraud in public procurement

18 hrs ago | 134 Views

Judge quits as tribunal is sworn in

18 hrs ago | 303 Views

Sister-in-law's hand cut with chainsaw

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bogus cement dealers flee country

18 hrs ago | 348 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days