Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare partner Zupco

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos Football Club have joined hands with government-owned bus operator Zupco to avail a special travel package for the club's fans in and around Harare for the rest of the season beginning this Sunday.

Dynamos face city rivals Caps United in the first instalment of the Big Harare Derby and the development is a massive boost for the fans ahead of the big clash.

The package has been put together to ensure ease of transport to and from home matches for the supporters.

The Glamour Boys made the announcement in a Press statement yesterday.

"Dynamos Football Club and Zupco have put together a special travel package for the fans for the 2023 season.  The special travel package which is set to be officially unveiled next week, will have its trial run this Sunday when Dynamos Football Club and Caps United Football Club meet in the super Harare Derby part 1 at the National Sports Stadium," the club said.

"The fan package is part of the 60th anniversary celebrations which should afford the fans ease of transport to home and away games of the most decorated club, throughout the 2023 season.  The package will see the fans getting onto special shuttle busses from designated pick-up points around Harare, Norton, Chitungwiza and Domboshava which shuttle buses will take the fans to and from the National Sports Stadium and or Rufaro Stadium once the ceremonial home of Zimbabwean football is ready to host football matches.

"The return trip will cost US$2 and fans will pay the special fare in advance through their chapters. Packages for trips outside of Harare will be announced soon. The fans are, however, encouraged to regularise their membership with their fan chapters and will always be bound by the general code of conduct of the fan chapters during the trips.

"The trial run for the travel package will see two buses deployed to Chitungwiza with a bus made available for Epworth. Pick-up points and times for the two fan chapters will be communicated through the respective fan chapters. More buses will be deployed soon after the Harare derby to ferry the fans back to selected destinations in Harare. Finer details will be communicated through the national fan chapters' leadership," the club added.

Dynamos will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways, having gone three matches without collecting maximum points and they were stunned 3-2 by Bulawayo Chiefs at home on Sunday.

Coached by Herbert Maruwa, Dynamos had a bright start to the league season and topped the charts three games into the league race but a run of two draws and a loss have seen them slump to seventh with eight points from five matches.

They face a table-topping Caps United who are enjoying a brilliant start to the season.

The clash has seen an increase in the ticket prices with the rest of the ground going for US$3, up from the usual US$2.

Source - newsday
More on: #Dembare, #Zupco, #Partner

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa coup challenger to exposed Zanu-PF poll rigging?

3 hrs ago | 1063 Views

City man attacked by tout, run over by bus

4 hrs ago | 789 Views

Roki collaborates with DJ Tira

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Con-woman apologises for soiling Trevor Dongo's name

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Tynwald High School bus driver convicted

5 hrs ago | 523 Views

Couple stripped naked, robbed

6 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Man bashes wife leaves her in pool of blood for dead

6 hrs ago | 796 Views

Mutsvangwa ousted

7 hrs ago | 3596 Views

ZEP holders not keen on Zimbabwe return

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Biti left assault victim traumatised

7 hrs ago | 530 Views

'Zimbabwe central bank selling gold coins at a loss'

7 hrs ago | 689 Views

Chiwenga asks Zimbabweans to pray for peace

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe govt to revise 2023 GDP growth upwards

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Large turnout at Econet's eye-catching ZITF stand

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mthuli Ncube claims credit for Cowdray Park clinic

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has forsaken Zipra war vets

7 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa's activists cleared of public violence charges

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Municipal cop axes wife, hangs self over US$600

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zesa accused of cheating the dead

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Sanctions mongers return to ZITF

7 hrs ago | 319 Views

'I thought Biti wanted to kill me'

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger's trial kicks off

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

4 killed, 6 injured in accident

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

More Zanu-PF poll reruns on the way

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

US businessman calls for removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 107 Views

Ghanaian player cast bad luck on Dembare?

7 hrs ago | 209 Views

Police, ZACC probe 3 PSMAS bosses

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

National mobile registration exercise extended

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's CCC has only three officials

17 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Chamisa wants election to stop 'dictatorship'

17 hrs ago | 478 Views

Sikhala denies inciting public violence

17 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mnangagwa losing grip on Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Magistrate fired in sex affair scandal

17 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Mohadi continues with VP duties

17 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Fadzayi Mahere appeals conviction and sentence

17 hrs ago | 777 Views

6 dead, 26 injured in two road traffic accidents

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chiwenga punishing Zimbabwe's health workers?

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF going to do yet another rerun of its primary elections

18 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zebra kiss bus veers off road, 20 injured

18 hrs ago | 246 Views

Ex-Minister's trial date set

18 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chiwenga opens ZITF Business Conference

18 hrs ago | 115 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa speech remixed into a song, goes viral

26 Apr 2023 at 11:21hrs | 1427 Views

Zimbabwe conducts a cholera simulation exercise to improve readiness and response

26 Apr 2023 at 11:03hrs | 190 Views

The new Big Six: Is there a changing of the guard in the Premier League?

26 Apr 2023 at 11:03hrs | 711 Views

'Dead' man and wife arrested for murder, car theft in South Africa

26 Apr 2023 at 11:01hrs | 2205 Views

'It's dumb for CCC to boycott elections with Mwonzora lurking!' He's bait, participate and VHUMBU! Pwete-e-e!

26 Apr 2023 at 10:41hrs | 1091 Views

Black people can conquer world if only we stopped moping over colonialism and racism!

26 Apr 2023 at 10:39hrs | 345 Views

Gweru business mogul targets UK property market

26 Apr 2023 at 10:36hrs | 2130 Views

Steenhuisen mobilising 'apartheid' parties to defeat ANC

26 Apr 2023 at 07:24hrs | 616 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days