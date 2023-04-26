Dembare partner Zupco

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos Football Club have joined hands with government-owned bus operator Zupco to avail a special travel package for the club's fans in and around Harare for the rest of the season beginning this Sunday.Dynamos face city rivals Caps United in the first instalment of the Big Harare Derby and the development is a massive boost for the fans ahead of the big clash.The package has been put together to ensure ease of transport to and from home matches for the supporters.The Glamour Boys made the announcement in a Press statement yesterday."Dynamos Football Club and Zupco have put together a special travel package for the fans for the 2023 season. The special travel package which is set to be officially unveiled next week, will have its trial run this Sunday when Dynamos Football Club and Caps United Football Club meet in the super Harare Derby part 1 at the National Sports Stadium," the club said."The fan package is part of the 60th anniversary celebrations which should afford the fans ease of transport to home and away games of the most decorated club, throughout the 2023 season. The package will see the fans getting onto special shuttle busses from designated pick-up points around Harare, Norton, Chitungwiza and Domboshava which shuttle buses will take the fans to and from the National Sports Stadium and or Rufaro Stadium once the ceremonial home of Zimbabwean football is ready to host football matches."The return trip will cost US$2 and fans will pay the special fare in advance through their chapters. Packages for trips outside of Harare will be announced soon. The fans are, however, encouraged to regularise their membership with their fan chapters and will always be bound by the general code of conduct of the fan chapters during the trips."The trial run for the travel package will see two buses deployed to Chitungwiza with a bus made available for Epworth. Pick-up points and times for the two fan chapters will be communicated through the respective fan chapters. More buses will be deployed soon after the Harare derby to ferry the fans back to selected destinations in Harare. Finer details will be communicated through the national fan chapters' leadership," the club added.Dynamos will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways, having gone three matches without collecting maximum points and they were stunned 3-2 by Bulawayo Chiefs at home on Sunday.Coached by Herbert Maruwa, Dynamos had a bright start to the league season and topped the charts three games into the league race but a run of two draws and a loss have seen them slump to seventh with eight points from five matches.They face a table-topping Caps United who are enjoying a brilliant start to the season.The clash has seen an increase in the ticket prices with the rest of the ground going for US$3, up from the usual US$2.