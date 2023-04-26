Man bashes wife leaves her in pool of blood for dead

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 48-YEAR-OLD Shamva woman is battling for her life after she was severely beaten by her husband over an unknown dispute.

Susan Rwizi is currently admitted at Shamva district hospital and her condition is serious.Deputy Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the attempted murder case."I can confirm an attempted murder case in Shamva where Oscar Chigande the husband attacked his wife Susan Rwizi with an unknown sharp object leaving her seriously injured," Chikasha said.Allegations are that on April 23 around 2300 hours Chigande went to Tinashe Makoto's place who is his wife's cousin brother.His wife was at Makoto's place and Chigande locked Makoto's bedroom from outside before pouncing on his wife.Chigande attacked his wife and she screamed for help but no one attended the scene until her cousin brother texted his friend to come and unlock the door.After the door was unlocked both Makoto and his friend found Rwizi in a pool of blood facing downwards.They hired a car and rushed her to Shamva hospital where she is battling for life.Police has since launched a man hunt on Chigande.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610282354.