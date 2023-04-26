Tynwald High School bus driver convicted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tynwald High School bus driver, Chamunorwa Machimbidzofa, has been convicted on seven counts of culpable homicide.He is awaiting sentencing this afternoon at Nyanga Magistrates' Court.The accident occurred in October last year, claiming the lives of seven people including six learners and one teacher.34 others were also injured when the bus overturned near the Pine Tree Hotel on the Rusape-Nyanga Road.The bus was carrying 41 students and four teachers who were heading to a retreat in Nyanga from Harare.In convicting Machimbidzofa, the court managed to prove that the driver was speeding and failed to negotiate a curve.