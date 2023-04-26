Roki collaborates with DJ Tira

News / National

by Staff reporter

ROCKFORD "Roki" Josphat seems to have won the hearts of some South African music stars.After collaborating with DJ Maphorisa, on the song "Ziyakhala", Roki has been actively collaborating with other South African artists to expand his musical horizons.Yesterday, he posted two posts on his Twitter timeline hinting about his latest project with DJ Tira and Naakmusic.Although Roki could not open up on the project, he confirmed that he had been working on several projects with some popular South African artists."At the moment I cannot disclose all the details. "Everything will be known when the project is nearing the final stages."All I can say for now is that I'm working with a couple of South African DJs and DJ Tira is one of the most senior as well as Master KG," Roki said.He started his musical career at the turn of the millennium as an Urban Grooves musician.He made several hits, which included Chidzoka and Aiyaho, as well as many other collaborations, which became quite popular.He made a major comeback last year through a collaboration with Koffi Olomide when they released the song `Patati Patata' under Passion lava Records.