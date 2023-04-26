Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mazowe miner electrocuted

by Tarisai Mudahondo
6 hrs ago | Views
Artisanal miner Saul Gatsi (45) was electrocuted by a generator at Jumbo mine, Mazowe last week.

Gatsi entered the mine shaft and instructed his colleagues to switch on the generator which they did, his colleague Fungai Ndege followed to enter the shaft and realized that Gatsi had been electrocuted, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Deputy Mashonaland central province police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the incident and urged artisanal miners to exercise caution when they operate.

Gatsi's body was found at the bottom of the shaft holding naked wires of a cable that connected electricity from the generator to the jackhammer.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Vee Mhofu calls for justice from ZIMURA

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Young Miners4ED, speak

5 hrs ago | 498 Views

ZlMURA board member exposes Albert Nyathi

6 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa coup challenger to exposed Zanu-PF poll rigging?

9 hrs ago | 2291 Views

City man attacked by tout, run over by bus

10 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Roki collaborates with DJ Tira

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Con-woman apologises for soiling Trevor Dongo's name

10 hrs ago | 455 Views

Tynwald High School bus driver convicted

11 hrs ago | 665 Views

Couple stripped naked, robbed

12 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Man bashes wife leaves her in pool of blood for dead

12 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Mutsvangwa ousted

13 hrs ago | 5114 Views

ZEP holders not keen on Zimbabwe return

13 hrs ago | 539 Views

Biti left assault victim traumatised

13 hrs ago | 679 Views

'Zimbabwe central bank selling gold coins at a loss'

13 hrs ago | 903 Views

Chiwenga asks Zimbabweans to pray for peace

13 hrs ago | 358 Views

Dembare partner Zupco

13 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe govt to revise 2023 GDP growth upwards

13 hrs ago | 108 Views

Large turnout at Econet's eye-catching ZITF stand

13 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mthuli Ncube claims credit for Cowdray Park clinic

13 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has forsaken Zipra war vets

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa's activists cleared of public violence charges

13 hrs ago | 316 Views

Municipal cop axes wife, hangs self over US$600

13 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zesa accused of cheating the dead

13 hrs ago | 458 Views

Sanctions mongers return to ZITF

13 hrs ago | 460 Views

'I thought Biti wanted to kill me'

13 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger's trial kicks off

13 hrs ago | 178 Views

4 killed, 6 injured in accident

13 hrs ago | 271 Views

More Zanu-PF poll reruns on the way

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

US businessman calls for removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ghanaian player cast bad luck on Dembare?

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Police, ZACC probe 3 PSMAS bosses

13 hrs ago | 376 Views

National mobile registration exercise extended

13 hrs ago | 215 Views

Chamisa's CCC has only three officials

23 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Chamisa wants election to stop 'dictatorship'

23 hrs ago | 529 Views

Sikhala denies inciting public violence

23 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mnangagwa losing grip on Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 3302 Views

Magistrate fired in sex affair scandal

23 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Mohadi continues with VP duties

23 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Fadzayi Mahere appeals conviction and sentence

23 hrs ago | 1001 Views

6 dead, 26 injured in two road traffic accidents

23 hrs ago | 243 Views

Chiwenga punishing Zimbabwe's health workers?

24 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zanu-PF going to do yet another rerun of its primary elections

26 Apr 2023 at 19:27hrs | 819 Views

Zebra kiss bus veers off road, 20 injured

26 Apr 2023 at 19:24hrs | 292 Views

Ex-Minister's trial date set

26 Apr 2023 at 19:23hrs | 229 Views

Chiwenga opens ZITF Business Conference

26 Apr 2023 at 19:23hrs | 118 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa speech remixed into a song, goes viral

26 Apr 2023 at 11:21hrs | 1528 Views

Zimbabwe conducts a cholera simulation exercise to improve readiness and response

26 Apr 2023 at 11:03hrs | 215 Views

The new Big Six: Is there a changing of the guard in the Premier League?

26 Apr 2023 at 11:03hrs | 744 Views

'Dead' man and wife arrested for murder, car theft in South Africa

26 Apr 2023 at 11:01hrs | 2249 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days