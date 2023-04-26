Mazowe miner electrocuted

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Artisanal miner Saul Gatsi (45) was electrocuted by a generator at Jumbo mine, Mazowe last week.Gatsi entered the mine shaft and instructed his colleagues to switch on the generator which they did, his colleague Fungai Ndege followed to enter the shaft and realized that Gatsi had been electrocuted, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.Deputy Mashonaland central province police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the incident and urged artisanal miners to exercise caution when they operate.Gatsi's body was found at the bottom of the shaft holding naked wires of a cable that connected electricity from the generator to the jackhammer.