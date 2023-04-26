ZlMURA board member exposes Albert Nyathi

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) board member Phillip Chipfumbu and other board members exposed how their chairman Albert Nyathi has been abusing his office by misusing funds that should benefit artistes in Zimbabwe.Speaking during a press conference that was held in Harare, yesterday Chipfumbu said, "On March 16, Nyathi, First Farai, Alexio Gwenzi and some board members planned a private journey and went on to spend lavishly in hotels using funds that belong to artistes.We only saw a report from Nyathi that they were on their way back from site viewing of our stand".Chipfumbu said, "l wrote a letter to Nyathi seeking clarity why he went on against our memorandum and this sparked arguments and confusion between board members".He further said ZIMURA is captured and a lot of scandals are happening within the board.Contacted for comment Nyathi only required more time to revert to this publication, he failed to revert within the time of publication.