Tongai Muzenda dies

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Tongai Muzenda, the general manager of the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe and son to the late Vice President Simon Muzenda has died.

The 57-year-old former Gutu West MP crashed his Toyota Prado into an electricity pole in Borrowdale at about 10PM on Wednesday, friends said.

There was no information on the cause of the crash.

Paying his tribute, Norton MP Temba Mliswa said: "He was a humble, loving and honourable man. He didn't associate himself with his father to take selfish advantage of that. He was a great man who could relate to anyone and everyone."

The former public service minister is survived by his wife and two children.

Source - zimlive

