Jacob Ngarivhume convicted over 2020 'shutdown' tweet

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has been convicted of public violence incitement charges stemming from a July 2020 tweet in which the opposition politician called for a national shutdown in protest over poor leadership by the Zanu-PF led government.Ngarivhume was convicted by Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka after a full trial which lasted almost three years.Sentence has been set down for this Friday.During trial, Ngarivhume denied the accusations arguing that the Twitter handle allegedly used as the bases of his prosecution did not belong to him.The politician still maintained his innocence even after conviction Thursday."It's unfortunate that they chose to convict me on an offence I did not commit," Ngarivhume said."It is like they are punishing me for being a politician. The State failed to prove that I own the alleged Twitter account and I told them it was not mine."I do own a Twitter handle and I directed them to it, but they insisted that it was me without proof."Ngarivhume was arrested during the tense period in which the state roped in soldiers to stave off what was initially planned to be a massive national shutdown which also had the support of the main opposition MDC Alliance, now Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).The resultant clampdown also saw prominent activists go into hiding after the state put up a spirited hunt for them.Also arrested were outspoken journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, CCC legislator Job Sikhala and author Tsitsi Dangarembga who has already been convicted and fined.The other activists are still on trial.