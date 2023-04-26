Man (22) rapes granny (90) for ritual purposes

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a shocking incident a 22-year-old Bindura man force marched a 90-years-old grandmother into her bedroom before raping her.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Silent Muchofiya was convicted by regional magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.Mutiro slapped Muchofiya with 18 years behind bars.The magistrate conditionally suspended four years.In his plea of guilty he told the magistrate that he was told by a traditional healer to sleep with an old woman for him to get riches.Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha told the court that on April 18 the convict arrived at the old woman's place of residence and introduced himself as the nephew of the owner of the house.He demanded food and was told to go and get in the kitchen, he went and collected the food but did not eat it.He entered in all the rooms including the complainant's bedroom before confirming her bed.Muchofiya asked for an axe but was not given and he told the complainant that he was going to buy drinks.He went away and came back without drinks and found the complainant seated outside.He closed her eyes claiming that he was holding a knife and would stab her if she makes noise.He force marched her in her room and raped her before fleeing the place in a pair of short.He left the granny crying and when her daughter came back she asked why she was crying and she told her about the rape.The daughter informed neighbours who told her that they saw the convict leaving their house.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Muchofiya.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610282354