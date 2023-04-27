Harare goes after litterbugs

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE City Council (HCC) says it is intensifying enforcement of its anti-littering by-laws with culprits caught in the act being penalised.The central business district (CBD) has become an eyesore from mounds of garbage dumped at undesignated places by individuals and shop owners, among others."It is against this background that the HCC has resolved to enforce the Harare (Anti-litter) by-Laws contained in Statutory Instrument 30 of 2016, which states that if any individual is caught throwing litter everywhere he/she is liable to pay a fine," a recent council notice read."The city will from now be rigorously escalating its efforts to enforce its Harare Anti-Litter Bylaw number 30 of 2016."The council accused private refuse contractors of dumping waste in the CBD to avoid paying fees at the Pomona Waste Management site."This has led to the city having to clear these bus termini skip points of waste during the night when accessibility is better. However, the city's efforts are being hampered by private players who are collecting refuse from residential areas and dumping waste at these points to avoid paying fees at Pomona while shop owners/tenants are adding to this dilemma by using street kids to dump waste at these points."