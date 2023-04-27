Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare goes after litterbugs

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
HARARE City Council (HCC) says it is intensifying enforcement of its anti-littering by-laws with culprits caught in the act being penalised.

The central business district (CBD) has become an eyesore from mounds of garbage dumped at undesignated places by individuals and shop owners, among others.

"It is against this background that the HCC has resolved to enforce the Harare (Anti-litter) by-Laws contained in Statutory Instrument 30 of 2016, which states that if any individual is caught throwing litter everywhere he/she is liable to pay a fine," a recent council notice read.

"The city will from now be rigorously escalating its efforts to enforce its Harare Anti-Litter Bylaw number 30 of 2016."

The council accused private refuse contractors of dumping waste in the CBD to avoid paying fees at the Pomona Waste Management site.

"This has led to the city having to clear these bus termini skip points of waste during the night when accessibility is better. However, the city's efforts are being hampered by private players who are collecting refuse from residential areas and dumping waste at these points to avoid paying fees at Pomona while shop owners/tenants are adding to this dilemma by using street kids to dump waste at these points."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Snooker player stabbed for failing to take game advice

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Wife basher on the run

6 mins ago | 3 Views

ZITF UPDATE: Umnyi, umtshwankela juice launched

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Ex-wife breaks into hubby's room steals

60 mins ago | 159 Views

Meet Shona guy who sings Afrikaans

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zambezi River Authority further limits Kariba Dam water usage

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam 70% complete

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Ncube frets over runaway forex rate

6 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Businesses ditch Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

SA's scrap of special work permits, Zimbabwe migrants will be exposed

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

Zanu-PF moots more primary poll reruns

6 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe govt appears stumped by latest Zimdollar slide

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Victoria Falls Carnival roars to life

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

Heads must roll over Gold Mafia exposè, says CCC

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Africa is no one's underdog, says Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Govt orders wheat to pay back loans

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zinara blasts contractors over shoddy jobs

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bus crash toll rises to 14

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

King Mswati III calls for removal of Zimbabwe sanctions

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tongai Muzenda

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

Man (22) rapes granny (90) for ritual purposes

13 hrs ago | 811 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume convicted over 2020 'shutdown' tweet

16 hrs ago | 580 Views

EU ambassador says Zimbabwe should clean 'negative perception'

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

BCC closes roads for ZITF 2023

16 hrs ago | 327 Views

Tongai Muzenda dies

16 hrs ago | 760 Views

Vee Mhofu calls for justice from ZIMURA

22 hrs ago | 451 Views

Young Miners4ED, speak

22 hrs ago | 1061 Views

ZlMURA board member exposes Albert Nyathi

23 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Mazowe miner electrocuted

23 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa coup challenger to exposed Zanu-PF poll rigging?

27 Apr 2023 at 10:06hrs | 3353 Views

City man attacked by tout, run over by bus

27 Apr 2023 at 09:43hrs | 1999 Views

Roki collaborates with DJ Tira

27 Apr 2023 at 09:09hrs | 325 Views

Con-woman apologises for soiling Trevor Dongo's name

27 Apr 2023 at 09:08hrs | 561 Views

Tynwald High School bus driver convicted

27 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 773 Views

Couple stripped naked, robbed

27 Apr 2023 at 07:24hrs | 2220 Views

Man bashes wife leaves her in pool of blood for dead

27 Apr 2023 at 07:19hrs | 1275 Views

Mutsvangwa ousted

27 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 6919 Views

ZEP holders not keen on Zimbabwe return

27 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 617 Views

Biti left assault victim traumatised

27 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 766 Views

'Zimbabwe central bank selling gold coins at a loss'

27 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1033 Views

Chiwenga asks Zimbabweans to pray for peace

27 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 410 Views

Dembare partner Zupco

27 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 357 Views

Zimbabwe govt to revise 2023 GDP growth upwards

27 Apr 2023 at 06:30hrs | 128 Views

Large turnout at Econet's eye-catching ZITF stand

27 Apr 2023 at 06:30hrs | 493 Views

Mthuli Ncube claims credit for Cowdray Park clinic

27 Apr 2023 at 06:28hrs | 678 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has forsaken Zipra war vets

27 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 501 Views

Chamisa's activists cleared of public violence charges

27 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 343 Views

Municipal cop axes wife, hangs self over US$600

27 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 708 Views

Zesa accused of cheating the dead

27 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days