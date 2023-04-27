Heads must roll over Gold Mafia exposè, says CCC

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to address the nation in the wake of a damning Al Jazeera documentary on money laundering and gold smuggling.Speaking at a Press conference in Harare yesterday, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba said there must be thorough investigations and arrest of those implicated in the alleged scandal."We are very much worried that up to date nothing has been done to bring to justice those that are implicated in this huge scandal and not only the gold scandal but also the siphoning of our resources illegally in different aspects be it lithium, diamond and so forth," Siziba said."We definitely demand that at this juncture, it is important for the President (Mnangagwa) to address the nation, and all the people who are implicated in these corrupt deals to be brought to book."After weeks of silence and threatening local journalists against reporting on the Al Jazeera documentary, government finally opened saying it will investigate the claims.The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe later froze bank accounts of four suspects linked to the scam.However, analysts described the move as superficial as the four individuals were low-key runners.