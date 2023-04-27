Latest News Editor's Choice


Victoria Falls Carnival roars to life

by Staff reporter
THE annual Victoria Falls Carnival kicks off today in the resort town, with 30 artistes expected to rock the three-day jamboree.

The carnival, which runs until Sunday, will set the tone for the Sunset Cruise party which will only be attended by VVIP card holders. The party was invaded last year by government officials and socialites.

The cruise party will be followed by an exclusive show on the river bank at Pure Africa headlined by Black Motion, before the main party at the Elephant Hills Resort Hotel at 7pm.

This will be headlined by local songbird Annita Jaxson, Mafikizolo, Top Cheri, Khoisan, Musa Keys and Black Motion.

Saturday will be fun-packed with performances from Oskido, Jah Prayzah, Mac G, Nigeria Ckay, Micasa, Boity and Just Drey, among others.

A new festival addition is the first-ever "VFC: Destination Livingstone" in partnership with Timedia, Kulture Xchange, and Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort.

VFC: Destination Livingstone takes place at the Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort featuring headline acts including Ckay as well as a host of local acts.

For the first time in its history, the Victoria Falls Carnival will cross the Zambezi River to include the Zambian side in a host of standalone music experiences at the 5-star Radisson Blu Resort, reaching more fans and creating a bigger festival footprint ever.

"The spirit of the carnival remains the same — beautiful locations, competitive packages, a wide selection of artistes from across the continent, and uniting music and adventure fans from around the world in celebration of all things Africa," said  carnival director Craig Bright.

The curtain comes down on Sunday as local acts Mokoomba, Andrea The Vocalist, Doll Ya Mama, LKG, DJ Rimo, Nitefreak, Enzo Ishall, DJ Liz, Nospa among others take to the stage.

The globe-trotting Mokoomba will be performing at the carnival for the first time in their hometown. The performance comes barely a week after making their debut at Bulawayo's food and music premier event Munch and Sip. Munch and Sip will be making its second appearance at the carnival on Sunday at the Zambezi House with entertainment from the Travellers Band.

Source - newsday

