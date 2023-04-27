Zanu-PF moots more primary poll reruns

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling party on April 15 held primary election reruns in Churu, Mbare, Gokwe Nembudziya and Zvimba West after violence and vote rigging marred the initial polls.The reruns saw Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Gokwe Nembudziya legislator, Mayor Justice Wadyajena falling by the wayside.However, NewsDay is in possession of a letter written by Zanu-PF political commissar Mike Bimha addressed to Zanu-PF provincial chairpersons dated 25 April saying more reruns will be held."The department has carried out the analysis of the results and is satisfied that the election process went on well," the letter reads in part."The department is however, alive to challenges encountered during the electoral process, in some cases, there was no absolute winner due to equal votes by candidates while in other cases uncontested winners have pending court cases and hence the department in such areas recommend re-runs. In other areas elections were not held for various reasons such as change of boundaries emanating from the Delimitation exercise."In view of the above, all provinces are instructed to prepare for these primary elections or in some cases primary elections will be conducted on May 6, 2023."Bimha said provinces will be furnished with information pertaining to the wards where the polls will be held.Yesterday, Bimha confirmed the letter saying they were ready for the election reruns.